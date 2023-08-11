Michael Vi

Background

This week, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) delivered its Q2 results. We recently wrote a preview on what we were expecting from the company, mostly in the vein of how the company has adroitly captured the current AI zeitgeist with the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Product (AIP).

For the third consecutive quarter, the company reported GAAP profitability (to the tune of $0.01 per share), and in addition, touted a large amount of interest in the AIP from existing and potential customers.

Those who follow Palantir are, of course, familiar with the company's meteoric rise in 2023 of over 150%. However, after the recent earnings announcement, the stock took a different turn than it had after the past few announcements: it went down. As of this writing, the stock is down 6% following earnings. This is especially surprising since a large portion of shareholders at Palantir are individuals (as of today, Finviz quotes Palantir's institutional ownership at only 35% of shares outstanding), and because the company's following is, well, particularly passionate about the stock.

In this article, we'll cover our takeaways from the company's Q2 earnings. Let's dive in.

RPOs

Palantir records revenue in a few different ways, largely depending on the contract length. It does not report on contracts shorter than twelve months in duration, it has contracts that can be cancelled, and then it has Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) which are essentially non-cancellable. (We touched on RPOs in our previous article, linked above.)

Here is a slide from the most recent investor presentation:

Total RPOs year-over-year (again, excluding contracts less than twelve months in length) were reported down from $1.2 billion to $968 million, with long-term RPOs (those with more than 12 months remaining) down from $678 million to $410 million.

In the same year-over-year period, billings (the amount collected or expected to be received soon) increased from $396 million to $603 million. Sequentially, total RPOs moved slightly higher, while billings moved slightly down.

We point this out because RPOs are, in our minds, the highest quality revenue that Palantir generates. It is non-cancellable, locked in, and set to be recognized at a future date. It is therefore revenue that investors can look to as baked in when modeling Palantir's future. The fact that billings have accelerated while total RPOs remain essentially flat sequentially and down year-over-year presents a conundrum to us--with such powerful software, why aren't RPOs growing?

We also point out, as a side note, that RPOs are likely representative of Palantir's commercial business, as many government contracts (particularly the U.S. government) are renewed on a year-by-year basis.

Growth

Another thing that Palantir watchers were paying attention to was the rate of growth. Unfortunately for bulls, a year-over-year quarterly comparison shows that growth rates have not spiked.

Rather, the deceleration has continued, with the company clocking revenue growth of 12.75% year-over-year, a new low (sequential quarterly growth clocked in at 1.55%).

Meanwhile, the company's accounts receivable saw a 41% spike year-over-year (that growth was roughly the same on a sequential quarterly basis as well).

Which brings us to our next point...

Accounts Receivable

At $375 million, the second quarter saw a record amount of accounts receivable recorded by the company, an increase of $121 million over the first quarter of 2023.

Now, while accounts receivable don't necessarily pop out at investors, it is an important metric to monitor. Accounts receivable represent revenue that has been booked, but not collected, and investors should always stay vigilant to see whether a company is aggressively recording revenue.

Palantir 10-Q, 2nd Quarter 2023

In the first quarter, Palantir posted accounts receivable of $254 million. In the second quarter of 2023, the accounts receivable balance was $375 million for a gain of $113 million sequentially. While we cannot know the timing of the receipt of cash from a company's accounts receivable, the increase is significant, and we have to take note of the fact that sequential quarterly revenue growth was only 1.55% (as noted above) while accounts receivable grew by 47% on the same basis.

The Buyback

Palantir has roughly $3 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and virtually no debt. The company announced with its Q2 earnings that, for the first time, it would buy back stock to the tune of $1 billion.

The move, however, wasn't received with full-on enthusiasm for investors. Critics of the buyback are generally of the mind that a growth company, presumably in the early innings of its public life should use cash to invest in the business rather than buy back stock.

On the other hand, there's an argument to be made that the buyback is a move in the positive direction, especially considering that the company has doled out an estimated $3 billion in cumulative stock-based compensation since going public.

What we are most curious about, however, is where the money will be sourced from on the balance sheet. Given that the vast majority of the company's net profit came from the interest earned on the roughly $2 billion in marketable securities on the balance sheet (see Interest Income in the screenshot in the previous section), the most reasonable place to draw on is the company's actual cash balance of $1 billion. Thus, the amount of shares repurchased in the third quarter will be a big question looking ahead.

The Bottom Line

With growth seeming to slow on topline revenue, Palantir Technologies Inc. will need to show investors that it can lock in new contracts to restore any wavering confidence that investors may feel. The growing amount of accounts receivable is an issue for us. On the positive side, we feel that the buyback is probably a net positive overall given the company's history of stock-based compensation.