Pfizer's Unexpected Strength: Bullish Case Emerges Amid New Covid-19 Wave

Aug. 11, 2023 3:14 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTX, IBB, MRK, XBI, ABBV7 Comments
Nathan Aisenstadt
Summary

  • On August 1, Pfizer released its financial report for the second quarter of 2023, which showed mixed results.
  • Pfizer's revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.28 billion, down 24.7% from the previous quarter and 34.1% from the second quarter of 2022.
  • However, we believe that sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 products bottomed out in Q2 and could now turn higher due to the rapid spread of a new variant of COVID-19 called EG.5.1.
  • Nurtec ODT/Vydura sales were $247 million in Q2 2023, up 47.9% QoQ.
  • We continue our analytics coverage of Pfizer with an "outperform" rating for the next 12 months.
Голубые таблетки of Love

Rpsycho/E+ via Getty Images

On August 1, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its financial report for the second quarter of 2023, which, despite its mixed results, showed that demand for innovative medicines such as Lorbrena, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and Ultomiris is growing at a faster rate than many on Wall

This article was written by

Nathan Aisenstadt
I am an independent research analyst focused on finding undervalued assets with above-average growth rates and developments that can dramatically improve the company's financial position. When investing, I use medium-term and long-term trading strategies that take into account psychological and behavioral variables and are able to mitigate the risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.The main sectors of analysis are industrials, materials, crypto, and healthcare.When analyzing assets in the healthcare sector, in addition to examining their financial position, I delve into the safety and efficacy data of the company's product candidates from preclinical and clinical studies, allowing me to evaluate their commercial prospects. While the education received at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem contributes to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of biotechnological and physicochemical processes used in the production of goods in the agricultural, oil and gas, and chemical industries. As a result, it allows me to find the most promising assets in a rapidly changing market and publish meaningful articles on Seeking Alpha.My e-mail for any questions and suggestions: aisenathan@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article may not take into account all the risks and catalysts for the stocks described in it. Any part of this analytical article is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an individual investment recommendation, investment idea, advice, offer to buy or sell securities, or other financial instruments. The completeness and accuracy of the information in the analytical article are not guaranteed. If any fundamental criteria or events change in the future, I do not assume any obligation to update this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Nathan Aisenstadt
Comments (755)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Apple and Bitcoin in the next three days.

Thank you all again.
edaskew profile picture
edaskew
Today, 3:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.59K)
It’s a long term hold for me and as a veteran of the pandemic, treating patients with Covid in the hospital, I can tell you those hospitalization numbers since Omicron became dominant are completely meaningless, since they are largely incidental Covid. There is no way to know how many are really hospitalized for Covid, unless maybe you were to look at Remdesivir sales, which I bet are pretty low, but I don’t know. PFE is still a good long term investment regardless of Covid, which now is a bad cold.
L
Lorenzo Marchetti
Today, 3:48 PM
Premium
Comments (83)
I bought Pfizer the day before the earnings call. at this price, it is a bargain to me.
D
Dominic7
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (536)
PFE is not an exciting company to invest in anymore. Look to Eli Lilly
for appreciation. They are taking off with many new drugs coming out of their pipeline.
m
mountie
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (56)
It seems as though all I see Pfizer do is tread water. Have held a position for several years, but won’t be adding!
M
Money 29
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (5.43K)
Down 29%, YTD, low valuation and a nice yield on PFE, not happy with management.
S
Seeburto
Today, 3:17 PM
Premium
Comments (3.73K)
Love to hear. Have built to a full position during this recent weakness.
