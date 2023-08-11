Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yes, Alibaba Is Still Dirt Cheap

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock has experienced a significant decline in recent years, but there are signs of a substantial turnaround.
  • The company provided excellent earnings, reaccelerating revenue growth, and EPADS beating the consensus estimate by 19%.
  • Alibaba's improving growth, profitability, and better-than-expected earnings results suggest its stock price could increase considerably in future years.
  • Despite the positive outlook, there are risks associated with investing in Alibaba, including political tensions, government regulation, and a continued economic slowdown.
Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has gone through an excruciating decline in recent years. From peak to trough, Alibaba dropped by over 80% after peaking at around $320 in 2020, and despite its rebound from the lows, its stock remains 70% below its ATH.

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.37K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

RealAlphaMan profile picture
RealAlphaMan
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (908)
Been saying it for years even when BABA was over 200:

Stay clear of Chinese Stocks.

China is a dangerous country because they have leadership that has facilitated Russia's war on Ukraine, they approve of Russia's president Putin and recently posed with him and they threaten Taiwan. China, unlike Japan produces poor quality goods that have cost Americans alone Billions in pre-mature replacements over the years.

I can't think of a worse stock to place money in.

If you want to day trade it--sure--but long position--no way.
d
dinoperson
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (1.12K)
It is, but communism, socialism doesn’t work.
