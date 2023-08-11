Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ideaya Biosciences: Eye Cancer Therapy Drives Gains - More Upside Ahead

Aug. 11, 2023 3:41 PM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ideaya Biosciences has made strong progress in the treatment of ocular cancer, with its stock price increasing over 150% since its IPO.
  • The company's lead candidate, Darovasertib, has shown promising results in Phase 2 studies, with high response rates and a tolerable safety profile.
  • Ideaya has initiated a potential registration-enabling Phase 2/3 clinical trial in combo with Pfizer's Xalkori - the market opportunity could be $500m - $1bn.
  • Daro could succeed as a monotherapy in uveal melanoma also - the label expansion opportunities would be significant.
  • GSK is a development partner on two other programs with development and milestones pledged of ~$1bn per candidate - the outlook for Ideaya driving further share price is positive in my view.

Straight road in countryside surrounding by green trees.

jack-sooksan/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Update - Ideaya's Strong Progress In Ocular Cancer

Ideaya Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) is a "precision medicine" oncology company that IPO'd in May 2019, raising $57.5m via the issuance of 5.75m shares at $10 per share. The stock price is currently trading

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IDYA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

