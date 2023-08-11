Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Low Budget Dividend Portfolio: August Update

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • I share updates on my personal dividend growth portfolio, discussing my investment strategy and holdings.
  • I'll provide insights into my decision-making process, including adding, holding, or selling positions based on dividend cuts, future growth potential, and portfolio diversification.
  • And finally I reflect on the lessons learned, including the importance of steady investing, adapting rules as needed, and understanding one's own investment preferences.

Money growth

PM Images

In the Spring of 2021, I wrote a series of articles outlining the conception, construction, and development of my own personal dividend growth portfolio for Seeking Alpha. Given the warm reception with which that short

This article was written by

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.13K Followers
The Low-Budget Dividend Investor is your prototypical Generation X-er: an over-educated, under-funded middle-aged guy looking for ways to increase his income in a difficult economic environment. He favors the conservative, income-generating strategies more frequently associated with those portfolios belonging to people twenty or thirty years his elder while still acknowledging the wisdom of the growth investors ten years his junior.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL OF THE STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.