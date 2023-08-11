Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exchange Income Corporation (EIFZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.82K Followers

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Pyle - CEO

Richard Wowryk - CFO

Carmele Peter - President

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank Securities

James McGarragle - RBC Capital Markets

Tim James - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Exchange Income Corporation's Conference Call to Discuss the Financial Results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023. The Corporation's results, including the MD&A and financial statements were issued on August 10, 2023, and are currently available via the company's website or on SEDAR.

Before turning the call over to management, listeners are cautioned that today's presentation and the responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, please consult the MD&A for this quarter, the Risk Factors section of the Annual Information Form and EIC's other filings with Canadian Securities Regulators. Except as required by Canadian Securities Law, EIC does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date they are made. Listeners are also reminded that today's call is being recorded and broadcast live via the internet for the benefit of individual shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.