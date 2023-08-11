Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BGR: Big Oil At A Discount

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust has put up a relatively better performance on a YTD basis compared to XLE due to its mostly flat performance.
  • BGR employs a covered call strategy to dampen volatility, but energy is a cyclical sector and will lead to a volatile fund regardless.
  • BGR offers exposure to big energy names and is currently trading at a discount, making it an enticing investment opportunity.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) is a closed-end fund that has been able to outpace its straight, passively managed peer, Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE), on a YTD

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.13K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

W
Whiterabbit66
Today, 5:02 PM
Comments (3.91K)
I buy this often when it gets under $12. Have been very happy.
g
grcinak
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (1.52K)
I really like your work. But, I will not pay Blackrock's CEF, BGR a 1.26% fee for this "investment" which has solidly, historically under-performed energy ETFs.

Perhaps the most enlightening statement was presented in the opening paragraph. Quote: "A solid discount on a portfolio ..." Most likely a sustainable and durable discount.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 4:51 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.36K)
@grcinak thank you for sharing your thoughts!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.