Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JETMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCQB:JETMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Wegel – Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Goepel – Chief Financial Officer

Grant Howard – President and Owner

Conference Call Participants

Grant Howard

Well, good morning or afternoon, depending upon where you are. My name is Grant Howard, and welcome to the Second Quarter Financial Report and Webinar with CEO, Ed Wegel, Global Crossing Airlines; and Ryan Goepel, the Chief Financial Officer. Exceedingly good results compared to Q2 of last year.

So gentlemen, with that, would you please start the webinar.

Ed Wegel

Sure. Thanks, Grant, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today so that we can discuss our second quarter results.

Our second quarter was a success, both in terms of the number of block hours flown as well as the preparatory work we completed to get ready for the summer flying through the rest of this year, through the rest of 2023. During the quarter, also, we negotiated our $35 million financing over the course of May and June, which we closed in July. So a combination of all of those things, a very good quarter for us setting us up for success in the future.

Like every other airline in the world today, we have been impacted by the supply chain and staffing issues at the MROs, where we do our heavy maintenance checks as well as from the MROs who are converting our A321s to freighter. For instance, just to give you an example, our second freighter, originally scheduled for delivery in October of last year, 2022, then January this year, then March, then June was finally delivered and we were able to place it on our certificate to start revenue flying on June 21. While we had built in 90 days of flying for that

