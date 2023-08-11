Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AirBoss of America Corp. (ABSSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 3:47 PM ETAirBoss of America Corp. (ABSSF), BOS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.82K Followers

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCQX:ABSSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Bitsakakis - President and Co- CEO

Frank Ientile - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Tim James - TD Cowen

Adam McBain - Cormark Securities

Ahmed Abdullah - National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Chris Bitsakakis, President and Co-CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Bitsakakis

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the AirBoss Boss second quarter 2023 results conference call. My name is Chris Bitsakakis, President

and Co-CEO. For our agenda today, I will start with a review of the operational highlights for the quarter and year followed by Frank Ientile, our CFO, who will discuss our financial results before we open the conference line to questions.

Before we begin, I will remind listeners that our remarks today contain forward-looking statements, including our estimates of future developments. We invite listeners to review risk factors related to our business in our annual information form and our MD&A, both of which are available on SEDAR plus our corporate website. Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. Reconciliations of these measures are available in our MD&A. And finally, please note that our reporting currency is in U.S. dollars. References today will be in U.S. dollars, unless we indicate otherwise.

I’ll start today by outlining our Q2 results and providing an overview of what we are seeing within our business segments as we move into the second half of 2023. In aggregate, our 3 business segments continued to focus on operational execution, growth initiatives and key investments throughout our business despite the current economic

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.