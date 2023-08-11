photobyphm

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) offers a high-dividend yield that is sustainable and its shares are undervalued, being therefore a good income play right now.

Company Overview

Verizon is a leading telecommunications provider in the U.S., offering wireline, data services, wireless, and internet services. Its operations are reported under two main segments, namely the Consumer Group and the Business Group. Over the last year, its consumer unit was responsible for about 75% of its revenues, while the rest came from the business segment. Verizon’s current market value is about $136 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

As I’ve analyzed in a previous article on AT&T (T), the U.S. telecom market is mature and highly competitive, which means growth prospects for the largest players are relatively low. To differentiate their offering from competitors, investment in spectrum is crucial, namely in 5G infrastructure and fiber to remain competitive in the marketplace.

Compared to AT&T, Verizon is much less dependent on wireline, which is a positive factor given that wireline is in structural decline. While Verizon has a strong brand name and one of the best networks in the U.S., it has not deployed its 5G network as fast as some of its competitors, such as T-Mobile US (TMUS), being a key reason why Verizon has lost some market share over the past few years, both to T-Mobile and AT&T.

Indeed, according to data from Statista, Verizon’s market share in the U.S. wireless segment was 29% in Q2 2023, compared to around 31% in the same quarter of last year and more than 35% six years ago.

While Verizon still has a larger market share than T-Mobile, its competitors have been quite aggressive in its 5G rollout and has offered more attractive perks, such as free Netflix, Apple TV+ and free airline Wi-Fi to gain more customers in recent quarters. Verizon has improved its offering more recently, but its customer net adds over the past few quarters has been much lower than AT&T or T-Mobile, especially at its consumer group.

Verizon introduced its MyPlan strategy back in May, in which customers can pick their network solution and then add perks on top of that for a charge, in an effort to become more competitive in the consumer segment. However, Verizon still lost customers in the consumer unit during Q2 2023, and it's quite uncertain if this new offering will be enough for Verizon to gain customers on a net basis in the short term.

Despite these cyclical headwinds, Verizon’s competitive position in the U.S. telecom industry is quite strong as one of the leading companies, and this profile is not expected to change much in the foreseeable future. While the market is mature and competition is fierce, there are some prospects of revenue growth coming from higher average revenue per user (ARPU), even though revenue growth is likely to maintain on the low-single-digits over the next few years.

Going forward, I don’t expect Verizon’s business strategy to change much compared to its history, which means that the company’s profile is not likely to change significantly over the next few years. While the company may pursue some potential M&A opportunities in the future, it’s much more likely to be small bolt-on acquisitions rather than some larger transformative deal, thus much of its free cash flow generation is likely to be distributed to shareholders rather than seeking growth.

Having said that, a major risk for Verizon and all established players in the telecom sector is the potential threat from Amazon.com (AMZN), given that if one player decides to lease capacity to this new entrant in the industry it is likely to lead to a price war. Amazon can bundle a mobile offering within its Prime subscription, thus it can undercut established players and offer much more competitive offerings. This could result in a significant hit for large carriers, such as Verizon, and considerably impact its business in a negative way.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Verizon’s track record is positive given that its revenues and earnings have been quite stable over the past few years.

In 2022, its total revenues amounted to $136.8 billion, an increase of 2.4% YoY, boosted by the wireless segment, which reported revenues of $74.4 billion (+8.6% YoY). On the other hand, its corporate segment reported revenues of $2.5 billion (-67% YoY) being the major drag for the company’s revenue growth, while the business segment reported stable revenue compared to the previous year.

Due to the inflationary environment, Verizon’s operating expenses increased by 5.1% YoY, a higher growth rate than revenues, leading to lower profitability margins and operating income in 2022. Indeed, its operating income was $30.5 billion, representing a decline of 6.1% YoY. Its operating profit margin was 22.3%, a decline of 200 basis points (bps) compared to 2021. Its net income also declined to $21.7 billion (-3.8% YoY) and its net profit margin was 15.9% (-100 bps compared to 2021).

These results aren’t particularly impressive and show that Verizon’s financial performance was affected by strong competition in the telecom market and a challenging economic backdrop, which resulted in higher expenses that the company was not able to pass to its customers. This is a clear sign that Verizon’s pricing power is relatively weak, as the company offers a service that can be easily replaced by other players in the industry, thus an inflationary economic backdrop is negative for the company’s profitability and its stock should also suffer until inflationary pressures start to ease meaningfully.

During the first six months of 2023, Verizon continued to lose wireless customers on a net basis, not a positive trend for higher revenues and earnings ahead, given that this is the company’s largest business. While it may still be early to see the impact of Verizon’s recent efforts to improve its service offering, customer losses were similar to the previous quarter raising some doubts about its ability to change its negative trend. On a more positive note, its broadband net adds and business wireless were strong, which help to offset to some extent losses in other business units.

Given this backdrop, it’s not surprising that Verizon’s Q2 2023 revenues declined by 3.5% YoY, to $32.6 billion in the quarter. This drop is mainly justified by lower wireless equipment revenue (-21% YoY), while service revenue reported a small increase compared to the same quarter of last year.

Regarding expenses, Verizon had good cost control and was able to report slightly lower costs year-on-year, which led to a small drop in operating income (-4.3% YoY) to $7.2 billion in Q2. However, due to higher financing costs, Verizon’s net income reported a larger drop to $4.7 billion in Q2, a decline of 10% YoY.

These results aren’t particularly impressive and the prospect of a rapid turnaround is relatively low, given that the industry landscape is not likely to change much in the coming quarters.

Moreover, a new risk has emerged in recent weeks that can affect Verizon’s and AT&T’s earnings that is the issue with toxic lead cables, which can cost the industry some significant money to resolve and settle with authorities. While this is mainly an extraordinary event and does not change the company’s long-term earnings power, it’s another potential headwind for earnings growth in the next few years.

Regarding its dividend, Verizon has a very good history, given that it has a growing dividend for the past few years. Its current quarterly dividend is $0.6525 per share, or $2.61 annually, which at its current share price leads to a dividend yield of about 7.90%. This is a very attractive dividend yield, but quite close to its main competitor AT&T, thus a potential investment in one of these two companies must be based on dividend sustainability and potential dividend growth, rather than yield.

Looking at earnings, Verizon’s dividend is well covered given that its quarterly EPS has been between $1.16-$1.28 over the past few quarters, considerably above its quarterly dividend. Its dividend payout ratio has been about 55% in the recent past, which is a very acceptable ratio and does not raise any issue here for investors.

Regarding cash flows, Verizon also has good coverage, considering that its cash flow from operations was around $18 billion in the first half of 2023, which was enough to finance both capital expenditures and dividend payments as shown in the next table.

One important factor to consider regarding dividend sustainability is also the company’s balance sheet leverage, given that companies with high leverage usually have to preserve cash and that issue can lead to potential dividend cuts or suspensions. Like many other companies in the telecom industry, Verizon’s debt is quite significant, amounting to some $126 billion at the end of Q2, but its leverage ratio (net debt-to-EBITDA) was 2.6x, which is acceptable compared to peers. For instance, AT&T’s leverage ratio was 3.1x at the end of Q2, and intends to drop this ratio closer to 2.5x in the medium term, thus Verizon’s current leverage seems acceptable and is not an issue for its dividend sustainability.

Conclusion

Verizon is a good income investment due to its high-dividend yield, which is clearly supported by earnings, cash flow, and an acceptable balance sheet leverage position. Despite this, its operating performance has been relatively weak in recent quarters and this trend is not likely to change much in the near future, which has led to a low valuation, given that its shares are currently trading at only around 7x forward earnings. This is 30% below its historical average over the past five years, showing that is shares are undervalued, making it a good income and value play for income seeking investors right now.