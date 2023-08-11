Jesse Miller

I regard golf as an expensive way of playing marbles.”― G.K. Chesterton.

Today, we take a deeper look at a golfing-related concern. The company is in the process of building out its concept, and leadership projects it will achieve positive cash flow by the end of this year. The shares have also seen some insider buying recently. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

May Company Presentation

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) is a Carlsbad, California-based concern focused on the development of golf equipment, technology, entertainment, and apparel, which are sold in over 120 countries. A traditional equipment and apparel company, the company took a pivot towards entertainment and technology with its acquisition of Topgolf in March 2021. Topgolf Callaway was founded as Callaway Golf Company in 1982, introduced the iconic Big Betha driver in 1991, and went public in 1992, selling 23.9 million shares at $2.50, after giving effect to three 2-for-1 stock splits. It changed to its current moniker and stock symbol in September 2022. The stock trades just under $17.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $3.1 billion.

May Company Presentation

Operating Segments

The company views its operations through three operating segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle.

Topgolf was acquired in an all-stock transaction with a value of $3.0 billion at closing, after giving effect to net debt assumption. The unit consists primarily of 78 company-operated Topgolf driving ranges with climate-controlled hitting bays in the U.S. and four in the UK. The bays are equipped with large consoles where participants can choose a game of skill to compete against one another that involves hitting a golf ball, which is tracked by the device. Customers can bring their own clubs or use the equipment available at Topgolf facilities free of charge.

From the company’s digital reservation system dubbed PIE, the consumer can find out about wait times and reserve a bay in advance. PIE is expected to be installed in all locations by YE23. The upscale driving ranges also feature bars, restaurants, and event space. Approximately half its customers don’t play golf on a course, ~40% are female, and the average walk-in customer spends ~$38 per visit. The venues account for ~95% of the segment’s revenue, with Toptracer technology – that allows viewers to follow shots struck by the professionals on TV and is also leased to independent driving ranges – accounting for a good portion of the balance. Topgolf provided FY22 operating income of $76.8 million on revenue of $1.55 billion, accounting for 39% of the company’s top line.

Golf Equipment includes golf clubs (drivers, woods, hybrids, irons, and wedges sold under the Callaway brand) and Odyssey putters, as well as Callaway golf balls. Competing with the likes of Titleist, Taylor Made, Ping, Puma’s (OTCPK:PMMAF) Cobra, Sumitomo’s (OTCPK:SSUMF) Cleveland and Srixon, Mizuno (OTCPK:MIZUF), and Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF), its equipment is promoted by a stable of 31 professional golfers, including Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. It generated FY22 operating income of $251.4 million on revenue of $1.41 billion, representing 35% of the company’s total.

Active and Lifestyle consists of apparel, footwear, and gear, such as golf bags, gloves, head wear, and practice aids. It was responsible for FY22 operating income of $77.4 million on revenue of $1.04 billion, or 26% of total.

With corporate overhead factored into the algebra, the company earned $0.82 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $558.1 million on net revenue of $4.00 billion in FY22 versus $0.78 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $445.4 million on net revenue of $3.13 billion in FY21, representing improvements of 5%, 25%, and 27%, respectively. However, it should be noted that FY21 only contained ten months of contribution from Topgolf.

Approach with Topgolf

The purchase of Topgolf was an attempt to grow the game beyond the traditional consumer, as golf’s growth is somewhat restricted by available land and disposable income. With an average ticket price of ~$38 that includes free club rental, the company can attract a previously non-golfed demographic. Management considers that population still significantly untapped, estimating that its 11 Topgolf locations opened in FY22 onboarded three to four million "off-course" participants. With the number of domestic locations essentially doubling to 82 since 2017, management sees a total domestic opportunity of 250 ranges, as well as 250 internationally in 44 countries – meaning plenty of whitespace.

May Company Presentation

The company’s model is to build a facility to match its population profile. Markets with more than one million residents generally receive a large venue (90+ bays); 650,000 to 1,000,000 population areas get a 70 to 90 bays; venues for smaller populations typically consist of 30 to 60 bays. The buildouts cost between $20-$40 million and are typically financed by a third-party real estate investment firms that purchase the land, finance ~75% of the construction cost, lease the land back to Topgolf Callaway and collect interest on the construction loan. Management believes it can generate Adj. EBITDAR margins of ~35% from each venue, resulting in a payback period of ~2.5 years and a return on gross investment (defined as the 4-wall Adj. EBITDAR, less annual ground rent and annual maintenance capex, divided by total construction cost sans financing and pre-opening expense) of ~20%.

Approximately 50% of the segment’s $190 million FY23 capex budget (~70% of the company’s $270 million total) is dedicated to new construction, with half the balance going towards maintenance and the other half earmarked for new technology. Management anticipates that its Topgolf unit will contribute more than half of the company’s overall Adj. EBITDA by FY25, currently projected at $800 million.

May Company Presentation

Share Price Performance

After (then) Callaway went public, it was a darling of the market, between its innovative drivers that were the talk of the Wall Street set and the growing popularity of the game, with new high-ticket country clubs sprouting up like weeds. After splitting three times – once each year subsequent to going public – shares of (then) ELY set an all-time high of $38.50 on June 1, 1997. Superior competition in the form of the aforementioned club makers cut into the company’s growth trajectory and its stock price more or less languished – predominantly between the mid-single digits and high-teens for the subsequent 23 years.

After falling to $6.93 a share at the bottom of the pandemic selloff in March 2020, its stock saw a resurgence as stay-at-home employees and executives hit the public courses and private clubs en masse. Trading near $20 a share, management used its loftier stock price to purchase Topgolf in October 2020. The market initially disliked the deal, selling share of ELY down 19% in the subsequent trading session. However, with golf on a considerable heater, the market quickly about-faced on the transaction, with its stock hitting a 24-year high of $37.75 a share – shortly after the deal closed – in June 2021.

Since that time, its stock had drifted lower primarily on three concerns: the return to work post-pandemic meant less time on the golf course; inflation taking a bite out of consumer discretionary spending; and concerns on whether the company overpaid for a potential ‘fad’ in Topgolf.

1Q23 Results & Outlook

Then Topgolf Callaway reported Q1 earnings on May 9, 2023, posting $0.17 per share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $157.3 million on net revenue of $1.17 billion as compared to $0.36 per share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $169.8 million on revenue of $1.04 billion in 1Q22. The bottom line was two pennies better than expectations, while the top line beat consensus by $30 million. Furthermore, its Topgolf segment grew same venue sales by 11%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth in that metric, while Active Lifestyle experienced a 40% increase in operating income from a 28% increase at its top line due to strong brand momentum and improving freight costs.

May Company Presentation

However, golf equipment sales were down 5.2% in the quarter (1.5% on a constant currency basis) as the replacement cycle is slowing with golfers returning to the office. Also, Topgolf operating income decreased from $6.5 million in 1Q22 to $2.8 million in 1Q23, representing only 0.7% of net revenue, which increased 25% to $403.5 million. Planned marketing and labor spends were responsible for the decline.

Citing lower corporate event scheduling at its Topgolf locations, management lowered its FY23 same venue sales outlook from high single digits to mid-to-high single digits. Additionally, due to higher interest expenses, it was compelled to revise its FY23 non-GAAP earnings lower from $0.74 a share to $0.66 a share, based on range midpoints. It should also be noted that the company made relatively di minimis upward revisions to its Adj. EBITDA and revenue forecasts, the midpoints of which now stand at $632.5 million and $4.425 billion, respectively. Topgolf expects to open another 11 venues in FY23, nine of which will be in 2H23.

May Company Presentation

The market didn’t like what it heard, selling shares of MODG 19% lower in the subsequent trading session. Approximately two weeks thereafter, they hit a 52-week low of $16.13, just below their current trading levels.

Second Quarter Results:

The company posted its second quarter numbers on Tuesday of this week. Topgolf had 39 cents a share of Non-GAAP earnings, a nickel above expectations. Revenues grew just over five percent on a year-over-year basis to $1.18 billion, some $10 million shy of the consensus.

August Company Presentation

The shares have sold off some 10% since results were posted even as management assured that it should be free cash flow positive by the end of this fiscal year.

August Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Since second quarter numbers came out, six analyst firms including JP Morgan and Stephens have reiterated Buy ratings on MODG. Price targets proffered range from $24 to $31 a share, with Jefferies being an outlier with a $56 price target. Goldman Sachs maintained its Hold rating and $20 price target on the stock.

On average, they expect the company to earn $0.65 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.43 billion in FY23, followed by $0.87 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $4.87 billion in FY24, representing a 35% increase at the bottom line.

August Company Presentation

The company had just over $2.2 billion in total long-term debt at the end of the second quarter with a leverage ratio of 4.1X. Board member Adebayo Ogunlesi shares the prognosticators’ sentiment, purchasing 100,000 shares of MODG at an average price of $19.45 on June 8, 2023.

Verdict:

Despite Mr. Ogunlesi’s optimism, since Topgolf was onboarded, on a non-GAAP per share basis, the company has earned $0.78 in FY21, $0.82 in FY22, and is projected to make $0.65 in FY23 and $0.87 in FY24. Its shares currently trade at 19.4 times FY24 earnings and at an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of just under 8. Neither metric is terribly compelling against the FY21 through FY24 earnings backdrop.

The discussion then turns to whether its Topgolf segment can really move the needle and command higher multiples for the company. It’s a glorified driving range that is labor intensive, which is not suggestive of high margins. It runs the risk of being a fad for the non-golfer set, although the Toptracer technology will be a draw for the on-course golfer and could represent a cheaper alternative to the course in lower disposable income environments. As for the economy’s effect on golf equipment, rounds in 1Q23 were flat versus 1Q22, but that’s just running in place, demonstrating the logic behind management’s pivot towards driving ranges.

If the company had massive expansion plans into China, that might make the opportunity more enticing. The bet here is that for the non-golfer crowd, Topgolf venues will become more of a one-and-done, check-it-off-in-the-box type of activity. As such, after the initial interest concurrent to a new opening in a metropolitan statistical area, expect attendance to plateau or decrease, which does not translate to a return on gross investment of ~20%.

With nothing terribly compelling about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares from a valuation perspective, the recommendation is to stay on the sidelines. If the shares fell down to the low teens, they would become more enticing.