Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Another Article About Medical Properties Trust's Dividend

Aug. 11, 2023 5:17 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)3 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is flooded with articles on Medical Properties Trust due to high interest and clicks.
  • We have written three public articles on MPW, highlighting concerns about the company's dividend and debt.
  • We suggest that MPW should consider cutting the dividend or pursuing a buyout deal as potential solutions.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

A little girl cries and is naughty sitting at the table in the nursery. Children"s tantrums, tears and discontent. Problems of kid"s upbringing.

My dividend! I thought it was safe! There were like 100 articles assuring me it was safe! How could it be at risk after obvious signs that most analysts ignored in favor of writing another bad bull article?

Igishevamaria/iStock via Getty Images

It's time to try our service.

Don't make me write longer advertisements. I hate advertising. Read the reviews. See the happy customers. The customers who improved their investing. That's all the advertising any analyst should need.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.53K Followers
Leader of The REIT Forum
Get exclusive articles. Never sent public.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy. 

You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no position related to MPW. It doesn't fit my investment criteria. There are many other REITs that do fit my criteria and I own several of them.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Ron1634
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (2.65K)
Cute photo of a girl crying.
I remember my daughter at that age, protesting in tears when her mother and I were helping her put on her winter coat.
Now she is going into her 2nd year studying astrophysics
LearningInvestor profile picture
LearningInvestor
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (212)
Just read a Reuters article that says most likely the Fed will not raise rates further and will start cutting them in early 2024. So I am not worried that MPW will not be able to refinance their debts when the time comes. A link is below.

www.reuters.com/...

I hope they don't listen to all you naysayers and they keep the dividend where it is at.
julienperville profile picture
julienperville
Today, 5:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (66)
Hello @Colorado Wealth Management Fund , isn't Jonathan Hugues the same analyst from Raymond James who just downgraded MPW today? He was asking good questions on the call.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.