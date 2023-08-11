Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 4:42 PM ETKingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.83K Followers

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Gravelle - CFO

Barry Goldstein - Chairman and CEO

Meryl Golden - COO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Kingstone Companies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Jen Gravelle, CFO and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jennifer Gravelle

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing Kingstone's second quarter results. On this call today, Kingstone may make forward-looking statements regarding itself and its business. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed on this call may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Kingstone.

For more information, please refer to the section titled factors that may affect future results and financial conditions in Part 1 Item 1A of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with the commentary on forward-looking statements at the end of the company's earnings release issued yesterday. In addition, our remarks today include references to non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP figures, please see the tables in our earnings release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kingstone's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Barry Goldstein. Go ahead, Barry.

Barry Goldstein

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining Kingstone's second quarter earnings call. On Wednesday, the company announced that I would be stepping back and Meryl will become the company's next CEO effective October 1. I will continue to serve as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.