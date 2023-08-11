Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYASF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 4:46 PM ETAya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYASF), AYA:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.82K Followers

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX:AYASF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Hanna - Investor Relations and Communications Manager

Benoit La Salle - President and CEO

Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk - Chief Financial Officer

Raphael Beaudoin - Vice President, Operations

David Lalonde - Head, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Justin Chan - SCP Resource Finance

Eleanor Magdzinski - SCP Resource Finance

John Sclodnick - Desjardins

Stephen Soock - Stifel

Don DeMarco - National Financial

Puneet Singh - Eight Capital

Operator

Good day. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aya Gold & Silver Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Ms. Ruth Hanna, you may begin your conference.

Ruth Hanna

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Aya’s second quarter 2023 results conference call. My name is Ruth Hanna. I’m the Investor Relations and Communications Manager, dialing in with some of the Aya team from Montreal and Morocco this morning.

On the call today, we have Benoit La Salle, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, Chief Financial Officer; Raphael Beaudoin, Vice President, Operations; and David Lalonde, Head of Exploration. We’ll finish today’s event with a Q&A session with the team. Please contact our IR team directly with any follow-up questions that are not addressed during the call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind listeners that today’s event will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Details of the forward-looking statements are contained in our August 11th news

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.