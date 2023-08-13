Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon's Q2 Shows Why It's Still King, But Are Ratings Upgrades Too Late?

Aug. 13, 2023 5:00 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)4 Comments
Bradley Guichard profile picture
7.37K Followers

Summary

  • Many are rushing to upgrade Amazon stock after spectacular Q2 results.
  • One critical cash flow metric turned positive, several segments improved, and a massive future opportunity is coming to AWS.
  • But is the stock still a buy after 60% YTD gains?
Business strategy concept

sankai

Are ratings upgrades too late?

A few months can be an eternity in the stock market, especially today when business conditions move extremely quickly.

Many analysts and investors were leaving Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) out in the cold at the opening

This article was written by

Bradley Guichard profile picture
7.37K Followers
If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the part of the reader. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence. The author is short the following options: AMZN JAN 2024 $150 CALL.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

G
Greghudson68
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (327)
Agree and yes, analysts are late. It’s the only job you can continue to be wrong, late and still keep your job. AMZN is my largest holding. I was adding at $90/share and $100/share. You always buy when it’s uncomfortable and no one believes in it. Now back to 4,000 shares and I sell monthly Covered Calls for income. I don’t believe in analysts and I don’t follow them. They always have to be cautious and wait for something (earnings) to change their logic. Be bold, think different
Stock Hunter ADK profile picture
Stock Hunter ADK
Today, 5:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (258)
I don't know anything but if you look at a 10 yr. chart and remove the pandemic AMZN is on track to continue higher. Add AI and new distribution channels and it could be a transition point. Dollar cost average in. Start anytime.
Shadow920 profile picture
Shadow920
Today, 5:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4)
So what’s you price target or did I miss it?
S
Seeburto
Today, 5:01 PM
Premium
Comments (3.76K)
Not until a dip.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.