2 Big Macro Risks That Could Unwind The Bear Market Rally

nikpal

The macro landscape has made this one of the most treacherous markets for almost two years. Whether you are bullish or bearish at some point over the last two years, you have likely found yourself on the wrong side of the market. Investors may be about to be blindsided again by the tightening of financial conditions as rates rise and the dollar strengthens.

Higher 10-Yr Rates

Interest rate risk at this point isn't going to come from the Fed and rate hikes. The risk now is for rates on the back of the yield curve to rise. Long-end rate risk took a major step to the forefront a couple of weeks back when the Bank of Japan decided to lift its yield curve control on its 10-year government bond, allowing it to float to as high as 100 bps from the prior cap of 50 bps. This was a huge decision and is likely to be the first step in a normalization process in Japan as it deals with inflation for the first time in decades.

The problem, at this point, is the Japanese yen which has weakened to levels not seen since the late 1990s, at nearly 145 vs. the dollar. The higher the yen goes vs. the dollar, the weaker the currency; the more expensive imports become, the more expensive energy imports become, which means inflation probably stays high.

At some point, the BOJ will be forced to push the yield curve control on the 10-yr JGB to a higher level, and perhaps above 1%, if inflation becomes a more persistent problem. As a result, rates almost everywhere in the world will start to increase as higher rates in Japan will likely lead to Japanese foreign investment returning home. The evidence for this scenario already exists. Since the BOJ lifted yield curve control on the 10-year JGB, the spread with the US 10-year has stayed almost unchanged at around 355 bps, despite the 10-yr JGB going to 59 bps from 44 bps.

Bloomberg

The recent move higher could be an early warning sign that as the market reprices bonds in Japan, especially on the 10-year as it potentially moves toward the upper limit at 1%, 10-year rates in the US could rise along with it. That means higher long-term rates and, more importantly, a higher discounting rate when evaluating stock market valuation.

The Dollar Has Massive Global Impacts

But really, the dollar carries the most considerable risk because a stronger dollar means slower global growth and higher global inflation rates, which means that central banks like the ECB, BOE, and even the BOJ will be very slow to ease monetary policy.

Right now, the dollar getting stronger is probably one of the biggest pain trades out there. Futures positioning shows that non-commercial traders are very net and gross long the euro. This means traders are positioned for the euro to strengthen vs. the dollar.

Bloomberg

But currently, the spread between the US 10-Year and the German 10-year is growing wider, and from a technical basis, it looks as if it could fall to around -190 bps, and the euro seems to trade with the direction of this spread, which suggests a weaker euro.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, the technical chart shows that the euro is on the cusp of breaking lower as it battles a long-term uptrend, with a break potentially sending the currency to around 1.06 to the dollar.

Bloomberg

The technical setup isn't much different when evaluating the British pound vs. the dollar, with a risk of the pound falling back to 1.22 vs. the dollar from its current 1.27.

Bloomberg

Even the Japanese yen is on the cusp of weakening significantly vs. the dollar, even following the decision by the BOJ to lift yield curve control by 50 bps because the market doesn't fear the move of the BOJ. All it will take is a move above 145 to the dollar to push the yen back to the October highs, around 150.

Bloomberg

This will broadly affect the US equity markets because a strong dollar and higher yield will lead to tighter financial conditions. Tighter financial conditions will lead to higher implied volatility, which further pressure the dispersion trade I noted was taking place a few weeks, which is already unraveling, as the 1-month implied correlation index has moved up sharply.

Bloomberg

But tighter financial conditions will clamp down on the equity market and stop any rally attempt. To see the relationship at work, all one has to do is use the current earnings yield of the S&P 500, which is the inverse of the PE ratio, to see that changes in the value of the Dollar index overlay nicely with the changes in the S&P 500 earnings yield, and when the earnings yield is rising, stock prices are falling and vice versa.

Bloomberg

These are two risks that are very much "macro" reality that seem to get no attention at all but will have very big impacts on not only the equity market but also the US and global economy.

The easing of financial conditions facilitated the entire rally in the stock market, and the narrowing of credit spreads when rates fell following the fall out of SVB because the bond market thought a recession was coming. But now that rates are rising again and the dollar is strengthening, those credit spreads should start to widen, and that is going to mean that the VIX goes higher and stock prices go lower.

Higher rates and a stronger dollar are the most significant risks to stocks in the "bull" market. It appears that both are about to blindside equity investors once again.