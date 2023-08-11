Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
April Non-OPEC And World Oil Production Drops

Aug. 11, 2023
Ron Patterson and Guests
Summary

  • Non-OPEC oil production dropped in April, with the largest decreases coming from Canada, the US, and Russia.
  • Using data from the August 2023 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the period May 2023 to December 2024.
  • Much of Brazil’s upcoming 2023 production growth of close to 100 kb/d will come from the highly productive pre-salt fields.

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production charts, usually shortened to “oil”, for Non-OPEC countries. The charts are created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics

Ron Patterson and Guests
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

