Wirestock

UAW Strike Looms

In my previous article, I noted one of the pressing issues for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is the fact the maker of the Model T is in the midst of negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, the UAW, at the present time. I stated:

"Finally, let's not forget the fact Ford is in the midst of negotiations with the United Auto Workers Union, the UAW. All this adds up to one big quagmire. The "pièce de résistance," as they say in France, (I consulted in France for a couple of years), is the fact that Farley maintains Ford will still hit their 8% margin targets regardless."

Recent developments in the negotiations do not bode well for an amicable conclusion. The union is making major demands that will surely effect Ford's bottom line in a big way. According to Seeking Alpha News:

"General Motors Company (GM), Ford and Stellantis N.V. (STLA) slid amid worries that a strike or big union wage increase may be imminent. It probably didn't help that the United Auto Workers union president tossed STLA's contract proposals in the literal garbage on Tuesday. Tensions remain high between manufacturers and the United Auto Workers union as contract negotiations continue. Should a contract not be agreed upon, the union could strike next month. The UAW is reported to be pushing for at least a 40% pay increase over the four-year contract, which would include a 20% jump in wages from the start. STLA broke a pledge not to seek givebacks in this round of talks, UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. On Tuesday, Fain jettisoned STLA's contract proposals into a trash can. Last week, GM traded shots with the UAW ahead of the September 14 expiration of the current four-year labor contract. The company said it expects to offer unionized workers higher wages, but warned that granting the United Auto Workers' contract demands for large pay rises would hurt its ability to make sound business decisions. The UAW demands would add more than $80B to each of the biggest U.S. automakers' labor costs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the companies' estimates."

What's more, the newly elected President of the UAW, Shawn Fain, has made it clear they are ready to strike and have plenty of cash in the Strike Fund to obtain their demands. Fain has repeatedly denounced corporate greed and points out the big three automakers have made billions in profits over the last 10 years on the backs of UAW workers. He says it's time for UAW workers to secure their "fair share." (I seem to hear that phrase a lot lately).

In the following piece, I will lay out the latest developments and come to a conclusion as to how I believe the dramatic negotiations will conclude. Let's dig into it, shall we!

Setting the stage

I'd like to first make the point that this has been the year of strikes. There is a noticeable "power to the people movement" in the air at present. Strikes and threats of strikes are occurring at an ever-increasing pace.

Bloomberg Law

In fact, July was a very busy month for strikes. There have recently been strikes by "screenwriters, actors, health care workers and hotel staff, as well as by workers for warehouse and delivery services at Amazon, UPS and FedEx."

I do not see this as a great backdrop for the negotiations ending amicably. Fain has already skipped the traditional handshake to start off negotiations in the past. He decided to throw the deal presented by Stellantis in the trash instead. Not a great start to the talks, if you ask me. The other huge obstacle is the level of demands. Let me explain.

UAW demands are enormous

The UAW demands are enormous and far-reaching. In a study by Bloomberg, it is estimated it could cost Detroit's Big Three about $80 billion in profits. Hey look, there goes Ford CEO Farley's 8% EBIT margin goal out the window. On top of that, they are asking for many changes to the working environment. This will inevitably cause the production targets to slip. Keep in mind, this is even "if" they come to an agreement prior to the September 14th deadline.

What many are not taking into account is the fact the UAW took a "heat round," as we say in the military, for the Big Three during the aftermath of the great financial crisis. Let me explain.

UAW saved the day previously

According to a recent AP news article:

"The union says wages have been stagnant for years after it agreed to concessions to get the companies through the Great Recession."

The UAW made significant concessions at the time to help the big three automakers stay afloat. According to a Time Magazine piece from 2008:

"UAW President Ron Gettelfinger said Wednesday afternoon that the union was taking two immediate steps to help bolster the three struggling automakers, which he said are suffering a triple calamity of collapsing sales, tumbling consumer confidence and the frozen credit markets. (See pictures of the recession of 1958.) The UAW's concessions would permit the automakers to delay payments to the retiree healthcare trust [VEBA] due during 2009 and cancel the controversial jobs bank immediately. The union also plans to re-open contract discussions with all three automakers and will consider what Gettelfinger describes as "modifications" to the current contract."

So now, after more than a decade, the UAW wants payback. Their working conditions and pay have remained stagnant while the Big Three automakers have been making billions in profits over the last decade. I can see their point. Furthermore, after taking into consideration the length of time it's been and the previous concessions made by the UAW, they appear fairly well convicted to stand their ground. This means it's a basically a lose/lose situation, in my book, for Ford. Here is why.

It's a lose/lose scenario for Ford

With the UAW dug deep into their fox holes ready for war, I see this ending in either one of two ways. Either Ford and the others agree to terms that will substantially impact their respective bottom lines and Electric Vehicle, EV, timelines, or a strike will occur. If a strike occurs, it's "Game Over," as the title of this article suggests, for Ford and the big three. I see the strike outcome as the most likely outcome at this point due to how far apart the two sides are presently. The way it appears to me now, you can throw all of Ford and Farley's grand plans right out the window - and the juicy dividend as well, for that matter. Now let me wrap this piece up.

The Wrap-Up

If you are thinking this is a "run of the mill" union/management negotiation, you are sadly mistaken. This is the "big one" for the UAW. They gave Farley all the rope he needed, now they are coming to collect. As I said previously, the unions have all the power right now. This is due to the fact Farley has stuck his neck out so far with his aggressive plans for the EV business.

What's more, when you take into consideration that the UAW saved the day in 2008 by making substantial concessions and never received payback, you can bet they aren't going to concede one iota of their demands. The UAW is out to extract their pound of flesh from Ford, and they are going to get it if you ask me. Moreover, they have the means and the mental fortitude to see it through. Fain stated they have $825 million in the strike fund.

It's the year of the strikes, my friends. After reading up on the newly elected UAW Leader Fain, I have come to the conclusion that he actually wants a strike. He has done some "over the top" moves already to gain headlines. If he makes concessions now, and a deal gets done where the Big Three emerge unscathed, I imagine that would be a travesty in his mind.

I would not want to be in Farley's shoes right now. Time will tell if I am right or not. The good thing is we don't have long to wait, as the deadline is looming large. I am very happy to be sitting in the stands watching this drama unfold from the cheap seats. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours!