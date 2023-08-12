Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: Game Over

Aug. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)27 Comments
David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • UAW negotiations with Ford Motor Company are not going well, with major demands that will impact Ford's bottom line.
  • Newly elected UAW President Shawn Fain is ready to strike to secure fair share for UAW workers.
  • Strikes have been occurring in various industries, indicating a "power to the people movement" in the air.
Close up of the Ford logo on a car

Wirestock

UAW Strike Looms

In my previous article, I noted one of the pressing issues for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is the fact the maker of the Model T is in the midst of negotiations with the United

This article was written by

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
32.91K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Coupled With Growth Targeting 20% Total Return
I have been a Seeking Alpha Contributor for over a decade. I became a CNBC Contributor in 2015 for having the #1 track record according to stock pick returns. I was also featured in BARRON'S for being the Top Performing Financial Expert according to TipRanks from 2010-15. In 2020, I was named "Blogger of the Decade" on Yahoo Finance for having the best stock picking track record from 2010 to 2020. In addition, I am a currently a licensed REALTOR® in the state of Texas, a former FINRA registered OIl & Gas securities representative, banking industry executive with Citibank, and auditor with EY, a major accounting firm. I received my BBA in Accounting (With Honors) from the University of Texas - San Antonio. 


I am a self-made man and started out my career in the US Army's 10th Mountain Division as a Mountain Infantryman. I am a member of the DAV and a Disabled Veteran. I  have managed my own portfolio for the past 30 years. This includes successfully navigating the 2000 and 2008 bubbles, so I completely understand the full cycle the market can take. People who know me in investing circles call me the "Bubble Surfer" for my ability to preserve capital during times of duress. My professional background has provided me with an intimate knowledge of corporate financial statements and how companies actually make money. This expertise and wisdom is the value I wish to share with you. Here is a profile of me featured in the Globe and Mail detailing my career.


DISCLAIMER: David Alton Clark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere to be used as a starting point for your own due diligence. Do your own research and always consult a registered investment Advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (27)

A
ASSeeker
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
An interesting and balanced article. I largely agree with you. For now I'm on the sidelines with F. There will be a much better time for re-entry into this name. Long-term I'm optimistic about F, they have been around a long time and I expect them to rise again, but the path will be a bumpy one. As you say, I wouldn't want to be in Farley's shoes. It will be interesting to watch. Thanks.
d
deadhead213
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (5.32K)
Shades of Jimmy Hoffa..
cssys profile picture
cssys
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (9.38K)
buy at $10, i have and it always works out..
e
erbrown
Today, 10:03 AM
Premium
Comments (194)
With the UPS contract a done deal & drivers will be makimg upwards of $170k. The sky is the limit for the UAW.
n
northharrow
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (951)
This is why a deal with China is so important. China could have a 30% share of our auto market in five years and rebuild their own economy.
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 9:59 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.72K)
Here's what really happened in 2008. A deep recession and the unions pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy. Ford barely stayed out only because they raised a huge amount of debt as the recession started and parked the funds in cash.

Once GM and Chrysler were in bankruptcy something happened that has never happened before or since. The new Obama administration pushed the BK court to put the union unsecured claims ahead of the secured bondholders. By law, secured claims always come first. The unions then got an ownership interest in both companies. They got 17.5% of GM. Again unprecedented. In return they made concessions. So to say they were generous in giving concessions in the 2008-2009 recession is inaccurate. They raped the bondholders.
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 10:07 AM
Premium
Comments (2.84K)
@Jeremy Blum Correct. And it decimated my wife's portfolio. I will NEVER own a GM or Chrysler (Stellantis) product again.
Gary Schuster profile picture
Gary Schuster
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (792)
Something needs to break. The Big 3 are at a competitive disadvantage to the non-union assembly plants owned by foreign corporations. In the long run the Big 3 will be driven out of business by these competitors if the playing field isn't equalized. The Big 3 needs to negotiate a contract that gets them an equal playing field. If this is not done then their market share and profits will continue to decrease and their financial position weaken. At some point they'll again go bankrupt. When this occurs the shareholders are likely to lose all of their investment. Ford, GM and Stellantis managements need to either negotiate a contract with the union that allows them to compete equally or not sign a contract with the union and instead hire a non-union work force.
b
bobfy68
Today, 9:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (687)
@Gary Schuster wishful thinking
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (2.84K)
Thanks for sharing your perspective. Scary!
B
Badger5704
Today, 9:43 AM
Premium
Comments (7)
just a delay at the worst
glenart profile picture
glenart
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (1.39K)
Year of the strike, huh? How's that strike going out in Hollywood? Thousands out of work with no wages or unemployment! Meanwhile, the studios are saving millions of dollars every day. Hollywood execs are smiling from ear to ear. I think the author here has been wearing his UAW hat a little too tight around the ears. Not seeing the whole picture. The UAW President, Shawn Fain, is a terrible reminder of how unions in the USA effectively put themselves out of business. All bluster and confrontation. I have very serious doubts that the UAW is going to get much public support with a 40% wage demand. The support will be exactly the same that the HOLLYWOOD ELITE workers are getting. Americans will simply buy Japanese, German, and Korean cars in much larger quantities. After a year or 2 of high inflation, Americans are no mood to pay a lot more for anything!
kingRIG2.0 profile picture
kingRIG2.0
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (9.63K)
I’m on the side of the union, they gave a lot of concessions and saved the big 3, the whole country has gotten raises, time for the autoworkers to get theirs too, they probably will get mostly everything they are asking except that 32 hour work week
b
bobfy68
Today, 9:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (687)
@kingRIG2.0 "saved the Big 3". LOL
f
firaswajih
Today, 9:40 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (123)
Do you guys realise how many predictions you write. Basically in the same day we see like 2 new recommendation. A strong buy then a strong sell.
G
GDAmerican
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (31)
Affordability Vehicle price is key. Henry Ford knew that. The UAW could price the Big Three out of business. For 2 of the 3, again.
e
etp
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (44)
Ford suffers from poor quality products brought to you by engineers and assembly line workers…
jsantmyer profile picture
jsantmyer
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (3.13K)
@etp time to trade out the assembly line workers for AI robotics. The sooner the better. Maybe they can purchase one to replace the UAW president as well.
p
pauljon4
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (40)
Perfect example of aligning with the green new deal marxist thugs. Hope all these companies destroy themselves. Oh, and on the way down, take that ESG crap with you too. BTW, don't forget DEI.
J
Jamamb40
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (662)
I will not hold any stock that is unionized, or is involved in ESG period! Get your popcorn out, as the destruction of the BIG 3, and all their suppliers is imminent.
j
joe poncakia
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (122)
Going all in on EV's was a horrible business decision IMO. Farley is trying to make up for the loss by raising prices on the ICE trucks. Dealers can't sell them and their lots are jammed full. But don't worry, Farley still got his $21M for 2022.
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 9:58 AM
Premium
Comments (2.84K)
@joe poncakia It doesn't appear to me that Ford or Farley is "all in" on EV's. Their strategy has been to continue to balance ICEV production with building out their RV capacity. There will be demand for ICEV's for decades to come, especially for trucks - Ford's strong suit.

As for the potential UAW strike, at best it will delay Ford's timelines and raise prices. That's manageable.

When the UAW sees empty lots from the US manufacturers, but full lots and booming sales of the imports, they will give, or die.
b
bobfy68
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (687)
Unfortunately if the UAW "wins" it will probably be the road to destruction for the Big Three. All the UAW has to agree on is elimination of trades classifications, stronger absenteeism consequences and quit protecting the poor performers. If Ford could improve the hrs/vehicle metric based on these concessions the rest of the labor force could probably get the hefty pay increase. Won't happen; Ford will buckle and Farley will be the scapegoat. Life will go on for a period and then Ford will fail.
p
prunehead
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (204)
Why do factories relocate to Mexico and China? The union thugs and those voting for strikes do it to themselves.
ltrguy85 profile picture
ltrguy85
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (62)
Game over? That's what the "experts" said about Ford in 1946. "Merge Ford with a strong company." Their pick? Studebaker. In 2008 another generation of "experts" wrote Ford off again. "They're going to follow GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy." Really? Many view Ford as an American icon and rightly so. They stumble, much like America, but they endure.
b
barbados665
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (327)
@ltrguy85 Sooner or later, things add up. In the Great Recession they cut the dividend to zero and left it there for years. The stock went all the way down to $1.15. I was too scared to buy it at that price. They had even mortgaged the Blue Oval emblem. I believed in the company for their grit and didn't sell my shares when they spiked to $18 at one point. Eventually I did, and didn't make money. Biden wants powerful unions again like in the 60's and to support their workers and families. And this year we have the most strikes in many years. Let's keep inflation rolling for the next few years with the wage-price spiral like we had in the 60's also. There goes the retirement funds.
