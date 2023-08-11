Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Federal Reserve Watch: Too Much Money Around?

John M. Mason
Summary

  • The economy continues to grow, and the stock market continues to rise due to the abundance of money in circulation.
  • The monetary base, which includes currency in circulation and bank reserves, has significantly increased since 2008.
  • Ben Bernanke's monetary program, "Quantitative Easing," played a major role in stimulating the stock market and driving economic growth.
  • And, then Jerome Powell did his own quantitative easing, and things got even looser.
  • If it doesn't really seem that the Fed is tightening up the monetary system, maybe one should be making the argument that the Fed is not really tightening up the monetary system.

Happy businessman in celebrating pose with loads of money in

We wonder why the economy continues to grow. We wonder why the stock market continues to rise. And, we wonder what the Federal Reserve is going to do next.

Well, one major reason why we are not getting the recession, getting

John M. Mason
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Economic Analyst
Today, 6:54 PM
I’m suspecting that the underlying sentiment is more positive than many with opinions and agendas contrary to the prevailing trends so loudly profess
y
yani
Today, 6:51 PM
It’s all pretending…nobody would like to shoot themselves on the foot. Too much money out there fed is only trying to slow things down.
smokyy
Today, 6:44 PM
Finally somebody nailed it
