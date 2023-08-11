Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 6:04 PM ETLENSAR, Inc. (LNSR)
SA Transcripts
LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Radinovic – Burns McClellan

Nick Curtis – Chief Executive Officer

Tom Staab – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG

Operator

Good morning and thank you for your participation. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference call will be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Cameron Radinovic of Burns McClellan. Mr. Radinovic, please go ahead.

Cameron Radinovic

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the LENSAR Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier this morning, the company issued a press release providing an overview of the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.lensar.com. Joining me on the call today is Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of LENSAR, who will review the company's recent business and operational progress. Following his comments, Tom Staab, Chief Financial Officer of LENSAR, will provide an overview of the company's financial highlights before turning the call back over to the operator to facilitate answering any questions you may have.

Today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements, including those statements regarding future results, unaudited and forward-looking financial information as well as the company's future performance and/or achievements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results or performances expressed or implied in this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For additional information, including a detailed discussion of the company's risk factors, please refer to

