Maskot

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) recently released earnings for Q2-23 and the results are surprising to say the least. To give a brief synopsis of my views on AGAE to this point, I'll summarize what I have previously written about the company at more length for Seeking Alpha in the past:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment's actual business operations have been minimal with total annual revenue averaging less than $5 million over the last three calendar years.

The company's value is derived nearly entirely from the cash hoard on the balance sheet coupled with minimal total liabilities.

Given the cash burn of the underlying business, AGAE shares have traded at a considerable discount to book value while investors wait out the company's next move.

Data by YCharts

At a price to book ratio of 0.44, AGAE shares could more than double if the underlying business turns the corner and reaches a level of profitability. However, my personal expectation has been that the corporate entity would simply cease operations, cancel shares, and distribute the cash to the shareholders. In which case, buying shares of AGAE was akin to buying a dollar at a discount if the investor was patient enough to wait for the payout. Now though it seems as though the "turn the corner" thesis may have more credence.

Q2 Earnings

In Applied Gaming's recent quarterly earnings, the company reported a massive 182% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue from $1.2 million in 2022 to $3.3 million this year:

Revenue (AGAE 10-Q)

The increase in revenue was almost entirely attributable to $2 million in sponsorship revenue that came from the multiplatform content segment. The company was also able to decrease G&A expenses year over year and saw a reduction in depreciation and amortization. For the six months ended June 20th, selling and marketing expenses also declined by roughly $10k.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, this was undoubtedly the best quarter for Allied Gaming & Entertainment since Q3-21 as earnings per share came in at -$0.02 for the quarter. While still negative, it's a dramatic improvement from the -$0.05 last quarter and the -$0.09 from Q1-22.

Balance Sheet & Share Repurchases

Of course, the business still loses money, and it's the balance sheet that should be used to value AGAE shares. On that front, the company controls $93.1 million in total assets against just $9.6 million in total liabilities. Those liabilities are mainly derived from $5.8 million in lease obligations that are non-current.

Assets (AGAE 10-Q)

The overwhelming majority of the company's assets continue to be held in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. What's also interesting to note is the move of $15.5 million in short-term investments into cash and equivalents since the end of December. It's unclear if this is to position for an asset purchase or more share buybacks. But the company has mentioned repeatedly that it believes its share price is significantly undervalued.

Share repurchases (AGAE 10-Q)

As part of its plan to address that value discrepancy, Allied Gaming & Entertainment announced a stock repurchase program in November of last year. Of that $10 million stock repurchase program, the company has now used close to $2.5 million to back shares after deploying another $402k between April and June. The company's average price on those Q2 purchases was $1.08 per share. Which means even after a 5% rally on August 11th, 2023, the market is still valuing AGAE at a 6% discount to what the company just paid for its recent purchases.

Risks

The market is discounting these shares for a reason. The fundamental business continues to lose money, albeit less money in the latest quarter than in previous quarters. There is no guarantee that this recent trend toward profitability will continue and there is actually some concentration risk from the company's customers. At the end of the Q2, Allied Gaming and Entertainment cites its two largest customers to make up roughly 73% of the company's total revenue.

Separately, there is always the possibility the company may decide to put its cash hoard to use in a different capacity. If the economy slows down and/or interest rates decline, there may be a greater motivation to try to pull off a merger or acquisition that could deplete the company's cash balance and potentially diminish the value of the company's assets faster if those investments don't pay off.

Summary

Ultimately, this is a very straightforward trade in my view. The tangible value of the shares is double what the market is currently pricing them at. There's considerable uncertainty with the business itself but Allied Gaming's Q2 performance is encouraging. At minimum, I believe these shares should be valued closer to $2 than $1. Given the nosebleed multiples we're seeing in some of the more trendy Nasdaq stocks, I'm perfectly content with keeping cash on hand and also buying equities like AGAE for the potential liquidation premium if things don't work out for the company. I bought more AGAE.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.