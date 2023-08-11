Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba Fiscal Q1: Why I Am Downgrading To Hold

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited beat expectations for fiscal Q1 2024 with double-digit revenue growth, easing concerns about the Chinese economy.
  • The company's Taobao and Tmall businesses saw double-digit growth as well.
  • Alibaba is on track to generate more than $20B in annual free cash flow in FY 2024.
  • While Alibaba shares are cheap, investors don't seem to be comfortable owning Chinese tech stocks, which is likely going to limit Alibaba's return potential.

Alibaba company office building and brand logo

Robert Way

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA, BABAF) comfortably beat expectations for its first fiscal quarter of 2024 on Thursday, and shares gained approximately 5% after the Chinese e-Commerce giant reported a double-digit increase in its

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

S
Solve the riddle
Yesterday, 8:23 PM
Premium
Comments (206)
last bull turns?
Godspeed Trader profile picture
Godspeed Trader
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Comments (1.1K)
#metoo. Downgrading to hodl.
J
Jerlyn111
Yesterday, 7:54 PM
Comments (399)
This is a peculiar article. You like the metrics of the company as you should because they just reported a blow out quarter. But you do not like the U.S. attitude towards Chinese stocks. Therefore this would become a strong speculative buy with the risk being that our relations with China will completely fall apart. It’s the cheapest big internet stock in the world !
A
Art Rimbaud
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (957)
So, your new investment thesis is buy the stocks that everyone likes and sell the ones they don’t? Brilliant. Wonder why no one’s tried that one before…

I guess they were all just too busy beating Buffet’s at his own game.

Another big problem with your new strategy is that sentiment can change quickly, and you’ll be wrong footed again.
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.69K)
Downgrade to hold??? Who are you and what have you done with @The Asian Investor ?!?! 🙂

As always, thank you for the article. I think people's feelings towards a country, company, person, etc. can always change and people have surprisingly short memories. This is further accelerated when there is money to be made.
UncleWarren profile picture
UncleWarren
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Premium
Comments (103)
Your thesis is that people don’t like it so we shouldn’t buy it. The best investments are made when you buy when everyone else is petrified. Following logic rather than emotion is how to get rich. You are essentially telling your readers to go along with the herd
brotherbear profile picture
brotherbear
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
Comments (44)
So, you were wrong before, but now you for sure got it right? I think 'hold' is the wrong rating here, just like 'strong buy' was wrong before. If you believe in the stock you should buy it at 95 since it is materially undervalued. Now, if you don't believe in the stock (or don't want to invest in China) you should SELL and put your money elsewhere. Being on the fence here is just a cop-out.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Premium
Comments (1.09K)
you have it the baba to @The Asian Investor why you makeing it the downgrade!? 😭look people in same deperment as you likeing the baba @The Asian Investor

www.youtube.com/...
b
billyb1980
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Comments (3.39K)
So baba is a hold base upon sentiments? You might be corrext in the short term but given how much the US market has reboubded especially tech I'd argue BABA is an even more compelling buy. I mean Meta at 89 vs baba at 60 might not be as compelling as Meta at 301 vs baba at 95 😉
