Robert Way

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA, BABAF) comfortably beat expectations for its first fiscal quarter of 2024 on Thursday, and shares gained approximately 5% after the Chinese e-Commerce giant reported a double-digit increase in its revenue base. This countered concerns that Alibaba continues to suffer from headwinds in the Chinese economy.

While Alibaba's top line growth reaccelerated in FQ1'24, investors continue to exhibit a very cautious attitude towards Chinese technology firms in general, in part because of crackdown concerns. While shares of Alibaba are still cheap based off of free cash flow and earnings, the return potential is likely going to be limited, in my opinion, going forward as U.S. investors remain hesitant to invest in Chinese large-cap companies. For this reason, I am downgrading Alibaba to hold!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I previously rated Alibaba as a strong buy due to the reopening of the Chinese economy as well as the company’s announcement that it would spin off its Cloud business: Alibaba: Cloud Spin-Off Incoming. Considering an uncertain regulatory and political landscape and headwinds to investor sentiment, I believe shares are just a hold now.

Alibaba’s fiscal Q1 2024 performance

As I said in the introduction, Alibaba easily beat expectations for the first fiscal quarter by reporting adjusted earnings of $2.41 (beating the consensus by $0.40 per-share) on revenues of $32.5B (beating the consensus estimate by $1.25B).

Source: Seeking Alpha

It was the first quarter for which Alibaba presented its results in its new reporting format which the e-Commerce company announced earlier this year. Alibaba said in March that it was going to split its business up into six separately managed and reporting business divisions in a bid to unlock to value.

In the quarter ending in June, Alibaba generated a total of 234.2B Chinese Yuan ($32.3B) in revenues, showing 14% year-over-year growth. In the March quarter, Alibaba saw just 2% year-over-year top line growth. Thus, the rebound in growth, especially in the e-Commerce business, was the most important takeaway from Alibaba's earnings report.

Alibaba revenue reacceleration in the June quarter was driven by strength across almost all business lines. With the exception of Cloud, all business segments have seen double-digit growth in the June quarter, highlighting that the e-Commerce company is no longer a target of government authorities and that the economic picture for Alibaba's core business is improving.

Source: Alibaba

Alibaba changed its reporting structure in the last quarter, but the underlying businesses remain the same, naturally. The new segment of Taobao and Tmall Group captures Alibaba’s domestic e-Commerce business performance, and it remained by far the most important business division for Alibaba.

Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall Group business -- which include two of China's post popular online shopping platforms -- returned to double-digit growth in FQ1'23. The segment generated 115.0B Chinese Yuan ($15.9B) in revenues in the June quarter, showing 12% year over year growth. In FQ4'23, the previous quarter, Alibaba saw a 3% decline in segment revenues due to business headwinds and supply chain disruptions related to China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Alibaba's results indicate that China's economy is now on stronger footing compared to the beginning of the year, which creates further revenue upside potential in the e-Commerce segment. Alibaba also benefited from advertising tailwinds in the last quarter, as retailers spend more money on Alibaba’s core e-Commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall.

Source: Alibaba

On a path to $20B+ in annual free cash flow and stock buybacks

Alibaba is fundamentally a very profitable e-Commerce company, and the crackdown that Alibaba was subjected to in the last three years has not changed this. Alibaba generated 39.1B Chinese Yuan ($5.4B) in free cash flow in the quarter ending June, due to a recovery in operating cash flow as well as lower capital expenditures. Assuming that Alibaba can generate a similar level of free cash flow throughout the year as it did in FQ1'24, then the e-Commerce company is on track to earn at least $21.5B in free cash flow in the current fiscal year.

A large portion of this free cash flow could be returned through stock buybacks, in my opinion. In FQ1'24, Alibaba spent $3.1B of its free cash flow (57% of total FCF) on stock buybacks. At the current buyback rate, Alibaba could retire approximately 5% of its outstanding shares by the end of the fiscal year in March 2024.

Source: Alibaba

Alibaba’s valuation vs. rivals, estimate revisions

Alibaba is valued cheaply based off of free cash flow and earnings... but it has been for a while and investors didn't care.

I expect that the e-Commerce company could achieve approximately $21.5B in free cash flow in FY 2024, which, given a market cap of $254B, translates to a free cash flow multiplier factor of 11.8X... which makes Alibaba moderately cheap.

Based off of earnings, Alibaba is a bargain, too, trading at 10.5X FY 2024 earnings and slightly above the 1-year average P/E ratio of 10.2X. Other e-Commerce firms in China, like PDD Holdings (PDD) or JD.com (JD) are also cheap based off of earnings, but it seems that investors are unwilling to assign higher valuation multipliers to large-cap Chinese e-Commerce companies due to a number of reasons such as uncertainty about regulatory crackdowns and concerns over economic growth.

While I generally believe that Alibaba has revaluation potential, U.S. investors are not exactly falling over themselves to invest in a Chinese e-Commerce company with an uncertain regulatory outlook. I believe this hesitancy to buy Chinese large-cap companies will limit Alibaba's upside potential going forward.

Data by YCharts

I believe Alibaba’s strong earnings release for its first fiscal quarter will lead to a revision of the company’s EPS estimates. Alibaba is currently estimated to earn $8.74 in FY 2024 and $9.51 per-share in FY 2025, implying 9% top line growth. If Alibaba can sustain the momentum in its Taobao and Tmall business especially, I believe analysts would have a good reason to upgrade their estimates going forward.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Alibaba

The biggest risk relates to Alibaba's top line growth which overall remains dependent on the e-Commerce market in China. Taobao and Tmall Group revenues accounted for 49% of all revenues in the June quarter, meaning Alibaba’s business and revaluation prospects will remain overly reliant on what is happening in the Chinese economy going forward.

Closing thoughts

Alibaba submitted a decent earnings card for its first fiscal quarter that saw a return to double-digit top line growth, robust performance in its core Taobao and Tmall Group as well as strong free cash flow. If Alibaba can maintain a similar level of free cash flow throughout the year as it had in FQ1'24, the e-Commerce company could be on track to achieve a massive $21.5B in free cash flow in FY 2024… a large part of which would likely be returned to shareholders as stock buybacks.

However, I now see more headwinds in terms of investor sentiment for Alibaba than I did before, in part because U.S. investors still overall appear uneasy to invest in Chinese large-cap companies due to an uncertain regulatory and political environment. While Alibaba saw a nice return to growth in e-Commerce in FQ1'24, investors are not exactly jumping at the chance to invest in a China-based e-Commerce business. Although I still like Alibaba and FQ1'24 results were encouraging, I believe Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are just a hold here!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.