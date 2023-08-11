Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nexgen Energy: Little Progress Towards Construction, Fairly Valued, Reiterate Hold

Aug. 11, 2023 7:16 PM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), NXE:CA4 Comments
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • NexGen Energy is advancing the Rook I Project/Arrow Deposit in Saskatchewan, projected to produce over 22 million lbs of U3O8 annually.
  • The Rook I project is considered a 'tier 1' project with excellent size, cost, and capital intensity.
  • Rumors of Niger halting uranium exports have caused a surge in uranium prices and NexGen's share prices.
  • However, with little actual development towards construction, I rate Nexgen a hold.
Uranium mine

JohnCarnemolla

With almost 7 months since my last article on Nexgen Energy (NYSE:NXE), I believe it is timely to refresh the thesis and see if there are any interesting updates to the company.

Overall, Nexgen has made little progress towards first construction

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

c
canyonlight
Yesterday, 7:38 PM
Premium
Comments (28)
Thanks for the Nexgen update. I have been reluctant to invest because the progress seems so slow. The deposit is excellent. But the compensation to executives and slow progress don't excite me.
sterlingguy profile picture
sterlingguy
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
Premium
Comments (128)
I don’t understand why Cameco an ongoing mining enterprise doesn’t make any money and has a P/E of 153. So why would Nexgen make any money.
n
nobodybeatsthewiz
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
@sterlingguy ccj is a high cost producer. Nxe will reportedly rival kap in cost profile.
Much easier mine plan.
Ccj has diversified away from uranium mining exclusively. Time will tell who has the better strategy.
sterlingguy profile picture
sterlingguy
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Premium
Comments (128)
Thx@nobodybeatsthewiz
I have NXE in a fund with a 4% weighting. It’s like having a position in gold I think. If uranium price ripped the stock would revalue significantly higher. Savvy asset managers in my opinion or belief or wishful thinking. I like many of the positions.
