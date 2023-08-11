jetcityimage

Our latest coverage of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:NYSE:F) surfaced a little over a month ago, in which we argued that abating risk premiums and robust corporate earnings will translate into further upside. Ford's stock price has suffered a significant slump since then, which we believe is unwarranted; as such, we reiterate our strong buy rating in today's thesis by using newly released data and salient valuation metrics as our baseline.

Without further ado, let's jump onto the golden thread.

Reiterating Cyclicality

Although Ford is a robust company that has endured many rough patches, the fact of the matter is that there is a difference between company performance and stock performance. As illustrated in the diagram below, Ford isn't an ideal buy-and-hold opportunity; instead, it's a cyclical play. As such, and as recommended in our previous article, we suggest investors circle in and out of the stock instead of holding onto it for the long run.

By considering Ford's cyclical attributes, today's analysis emphasizes tactical indicators to draw a conclusion on Ford stock's utility over the coming quarters.

Latest Earnings and Cyclical Variables

The United States' output gap is positive at the moment, suggesting that regional economic activity is above the nation's long-term potential. I fully recognize that Ford retails globally; however, the U.S. is often considered the cornerstone of consumer demand.

By considering factors such as the output gap, robust core inflation of 4.7%, and Ford's dominant market share, it is no surprise to us that the firm's second-quarter earnings blossomed once more. During its second quarter, Ford achieved 12% in year-on-year revenue growth, accompanied by a 2% increase in adjusted EBIT.

Let's look at Ford's second-quarter segmental performance.

Ford's flagship blue business experienced moderate support during Q2, with volumes up by 7% year-on-year. Although the figure might seem subdued, it actually looks good if considered that vehicle sales in the U.S., and China have been flimsy since the turn of the year. In our view, this shows Ford's stealth as a market leader with exceptional customer loyalty, which will resume in the coming quarters.

Although Ford's Model E segment is struggling with profitability, its second-quarter results once again illustrate secular growth as volumes ticked up by 44% year-on-year. Sure, I mentioned earlier that Ford is a cyclical growth stock; however, we believe the company's EV rollout can add secular growth to the company and its stock alike. As a matter of fact, Ford's F-150 Lightning's recent price adjustment has helped the company's web traffic increase by 300% and orders by 600%, suggesting a barrage of segmental revenue is en route.

Further, Ford Pro is experiencing solid progress, with 8% year-on-year growth realized in the firm's second quarter. The segment is somewhat contingent on Ford's primary business; as such, we hold a bullish outlook on Ford Pro. However, we are skeptical about Ford's credit origination business. I mention the latter as a concern because automotive delinquencies are in a very, very undesirable place. In fact, delinquencies are higher than they were during 2008's housing crisis.

Risk Premiums Settling In

In our opinion, cyclical stocks like Ford are divided. Ford is a high-quality cyclical stock, which might sit well amid abating receding credit risk (see CDS values below). However, the inverted yield curve might sustain pressure on many cyclical assets, especially the ones on the lower end of the quality spectrum.

Overall, we believe current market risk premiums will favor Ford as its stock is slightly "beat down" and faces an economy nearing the bottom of its demand cycle. Again, this is just our opinion, we might be wrong, but we are fairly confident in the claim.

Valuation and Dividends

Ford's stock is currently trading at 5.63 times its earnings. By using the expanded price-to-earnings model, I computed a fair value of $15.8 for Ford's stock, which is approximately 30% higher than the stock's current value. Although other valuation metrics must be considered to formulate a holistic valuation conclusion, the extended price-to-earnings metric is well respected in the financial world and often provides a useful indicator; below is the detailed formula.

Formula = 5-year average P/E x EPS estimated for December 2023 = 7.49 x 2.11 = $15.80.

In addition, Ford currently carries a 5-year average dividend yield on cost of 7.7%, which we deem respectable, especially as Ford's dividend coverage ratio stands handsomely at 3.52. Even though the stock's dividend profile is lucrative, we stress the fact that it might be cyclical; as such, invest with caution.

Risks

Ford Union Strikes

Apart from the already broadly mentioned macroeconomic risks, Ford faces additional risks, which are idiosyncratic in nature. There's significant anticipation of union strikes or imminent wage increases at leading automakers in the U.S., including Ford. Even though not much (regarding the strikes) is concrete, increasing wages or stagnating production is the last thing Ford needs after battling heightened inflation in 2022 and early 2023.

Excessive Value-at-Risk

Another risk worth considering is Ford stock's value-at-risk. According to the VaR metric, Ford's stock will likely lose 14.28% or more of its value in 5% of its traded months. As such, we believe the stock brings excess risk to most general equity portfolios.

Final Word

Our analysis shows that a strong buy rating for Ford Motor Company stock can be reiterated as critical variables remain in good territory. For instance, Ford's latest earnings beat is supported by a positive output gap in the U.S. and continued secular growth from the company's EV segment. Although we think Ford's credit business is on shaky ground, the stock's valuation multiples and dividend prospects more than compensate for it.