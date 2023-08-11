Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 8:00 PM ETCPFL Energia S.A. (CPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.83K Followers

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Cyrino - Director of IR

Gustavo Estrella - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Victor Cunha - Itau BBA

Carlos Cyrino

Good morning to everyone. You're all welcome to one more presentation of the results of the CPFL Energy. Today we're going to talk about the results of the First Quarter of '23. I'm Carlos Cyrino, Director of Investor Relations. And today I'll be master of ceremonies of our event.

We have Gustavo Estrella with us, our CEO, and the other executives of the company. The presentation will be in Portuguese with interpretation for English. All you have to do is click on the bottom globe and choose English. If you want to see the presentation in English, you can find it on the website of CPFL Energia.

I'd also like to inform all the participants that at the end of the presentation, we will start the questions and answers. All the questions will be made live. To request this, click on the button, raise hands, which you can also find at the bottom part of the platform. I remind you that this event is being recorded.

I'm going to give the floor now to Gustavo Estrella to start the presentation of the results.

Gustavo Estrella

Hello, good morning to everyone. Thank you for being president of our call for the second quarter of 2023. Here in the first slide, we're going to talk about our results. EBITDA with a growth of 7.2%, BRL3.54 million, accumulated of the first semester, a growth of almost 20% -- 19.9%, reaching BRL6,584 million profit [1.7] (ph) with 2% negative. We had a non-recurring effect due to the recognition of a fiscal credit of a debt that we had in CPFL transmission. So the variation shows up now in this semester, we would have a growth

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.