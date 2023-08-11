Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Secular Stars: Why India And Indonesia Are Set To Shine As Global Economic Leaders

Aug. 11, 2023 9:25 PM ETPDIIX, PHMIX, PIMIX, PFORX, PIGIX, PFIIX, PFMIX, PAIDX, PSCSX, PTTRX, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, IDX, EIDO
PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • Growth in India is expected to outpace that of China this year and next – with Indonesia following closely behind in third place among major economies – according to the OECD.
  • As global companies adapt their manufacturing and supply chain strategies to build resilience in an increasingly fractured world, India and Indonesia stand to gain.
  • Given favorable cyclical dynamics, we see scope for currency appreciation and growth outperformance, along with increased capital inflows.

Indian And Indonesian Flag Pair On A Desk Over Defocused Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

In 2013, India and Indonesia were notoriously named among the so-called “Fragile Five” emerging market (EM) economies that depend heavily on foreign investment to finance growth.Footnote1 A decade later, their fortunes have flipped: The two Asian

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.23K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.