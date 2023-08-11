Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: August 11, 2023

Aug. 11, 2023 9:10 PM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Summary

  • The 10-year Treasury yield continues to trade at a level well above CapitalSpectator.com’s fair-value estimate.
  • The 10-year rate closed at 4.09% yesterday (Aug. 10), modestly above the level when last month’s fair-value estimate was updated (3.86%).
  • That compares with today’s average model estimate of 3.90% (as of July), which is slightly above the previous month’s estimate of 3.75%.

The 10-year Treasury yield continues to trade at a level well above CapitalSpectator.com’s fair value estimate, but the gap suggests that further increases in the benchmark rate are facing stronger headwinds.

The 10-year rate closed at 4.09% yesterday (Aug. 10), modestly

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.08K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

