Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 9:29 PM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.83K Followers

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Williamson - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Stabell - Chief Executive Officer

Henry Clanton - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom McIntyre - MFS

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Williamson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew Williamson

Thank you, operator. And on behalf of the management team, I would like to welcome all of you to today's conference call to review Epsilon's second quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause Epsilon's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the earnings release that we issued yesterday for disclosures on forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jason Stabell, our Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Stabell

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for participating in the Epsilon Energy second quarter 2023 conference call. Andrew and I are joined by Henry Clanton, our COO. We will be available to answer questions later in the call. I hope you have had a chance to review our press release as I will not go through it in detail, but I would like to touch on a few highlights before I turn the call over to Andrew and Henry for their comments.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.