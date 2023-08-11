Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 10:20 PM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.83K Followers

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dana Sclafani - Head of Investor Relations

Craig Packer - Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Lamm - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Derek Hewett - Bank of America

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Bryce Rowe - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Blue Owl Capital Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dana Sclafani, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dana Sclafani

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Blue Owl Capital Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are our Chief Executive Officer, Craig Packer; our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Lam; and other members of our senior management team.

You’ll hear us referring to the company by its new name and ticker, OBDC, throughout today’s call, which is part of a broader rebranding effort by Blue Owl that became effective in July. The Owl Rock business is now known as Blue Owl’s Credit Platform and all of our BDCs now reflect the new naming convention, including Blue Owl Capital Corporation.

I’d like to remind our listeners that remarks made during today’s call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including

