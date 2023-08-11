Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 10:30 PM ETGold Royalty Corp. (GROY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.83K Followers

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Jobin - IR.INC, IR

David Garofalo - CEO

Andrew Gubbels - CFO

Peter Behncke - Manager, Corporate Development and IR

Conference Call Participants

Joanne Jobin

Good morning, everyone. I'm your host, Joanne Jobin, and I'd like to welcome you to the Gold Royalty Town Hall Forum hosted by VidMedia. Today's town hall will be focused on Gold Royalties' Quarterly Performance including Financial Results and will be hosted by CEO, David Garofalo, CFO, Andrew Gubbels and Peter Behncke, who is the Manager of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

After the presentation, I will be delighted to moderate submitted questions from our audience. And now a few words on the company. Gold Royalty Corp. is a pressure metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It currently has a diversified portfolio of over 190 royalties located in mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas.

The company's business model includes acquiring royalties, streams and similar interest at varying stages of the mine lifecycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for you, the investor. Now one more item before we commence. If you do have any questions, for the company, please place them into the Q&A tab at the top of your chat sessions.

And please ensure that you fill in the short questionnaire at the end of the presentation. This really helps us and the company communicate more effectively with you for future town halls. And before I turn it over to the team, please note the forward-looking statement at the beginning of this presentation.

David, the stage is yours.

David Garofalo

Well, good morning, everybody, and Joanne, thank you so much for the kind introduction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.