Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tax Receipts - Another Leading Recession Indicator?

Aug. 11, 2023 11:48 PM ET1 Comment
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Adding to the deficit problem is the aging demographic, which is increasingly dependent on Government welfare programs for more than 50% of their incomes.
  • The change in Federal receipts is important, as the Government’s revenue is from the taxes on both corporate and individual incomes.
  • If tax receipts are falling, such suggests that economic activity is slowing, ultimately impacting earnings growth.

Business and recession fears concept

CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Tax receipts are falling, which has historically preceded economic recessions. In a recent #MacroView post, we discussed the issue of rising debt levels on economic growth and increasing debt levels. To wit:

“While Washington continues

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.21K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
clrodrick
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (15.79K)
Thanks for article and noting many California tax payers have yet to give federal IRS what is owed to them in 2023. Some assert that explains away the entire argument about tax receipts lagging so good to note you disagree with that claim. Plus it doesn't necessarily explain away how local city & state tax receipts are also lagging.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.