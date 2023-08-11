Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oaktree Speciality Lending: Portfolio Diversifier Yielding 11%

Aug. 11, 2023 11:51 PM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending is a private credit actor with $179 billion AuM, with a flexible investment strategy.
  • OCSL focuses on first lien loans but also holds a mix of second lien loans, mezzanine, unsecured debt, preferred equity, and equity co-investments.
  • OCSL sees market opportunities in non-sponsored lending, sponsor-related financings, opportunistic private credit, and depressed public credit.
  • Considering the high interest rate environment and difficulties for many corporates to access financing, the total opportunity set for OCSL has widened.
  • Dividend yield of 11% seems safe in the context of sound underwriting principles and solid history. OCSL should be considered as a high yielding addition to investor portfolios.

Business Stock Exchange Trading Concepts

Rawpixel

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a private credit actor with a total AuM of $179 billion. Its investment or rather credit strategy is flexible and not constrained by the geographical, industry or other conventional aspects. Even the instruments held in the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.1K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.