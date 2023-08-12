Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cognyte Software: An Attractive Investment Idea And A Potential Acquisition Play Too

Aug. 12, 2023
Black Tiger Research
Summary

  • Cognyte is a global leader in security intelligence and investigative analytics, which serves hundreds of customers, primarily in the government sector, in over 100 countries.
  • In 2022, Cognyte's stock value plummeted by 80% due to disappointing results caused by challenges in converting backlog to revenues, reduced customer funding, and global supply chain disruptions.
  • During this year, Cognyte has observed a macro environment improvement, which indicates a positive turning point and generates optimism that profitability is within sight.
  • Considering the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions and the ongoing improvement of fundamentals, I view the current price as an attractive buying opportunity.
  • Cognyte is seen as a potential acquisition target for companies such as Palantir or L3Harris, offering opportunities for synergies and driving accelerated growth and value creation for the buyer.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Black Tiger Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Concept of Investigation. Business. Finance

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Black Tiger Research
I am an independent investor with a background in equity investment in hedge funds. I focus on small-cap stocks and event-driven investing.

Today, 12:46 AM
