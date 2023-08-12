OlekStock

Thesis Summary

Plug Power, Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has just released its second-quarter earnings, and to say they were disappointing would be an understatement.

Though the company did beat on revenues and grew 70% YoY, Plug’s EPS were worse than expected, coming in at -0.40 versus -0.26 expected.

The same issue remains. While hydrogen is a neat idea, Plug is not going to be profitable for a while, and that’s not good news for investors.

In my last article on Plug power, I talked about how the stock could continue to appreciate after scoring a big deal in Europe. Following this latest release, it’s hard to deny there are some fundamental flaws with Plug’s business model.

However, the stock has a habit of delivering significant price swings. For a Pragmatic Investor like me, these offer the chance to capture quick gains if entry and exit levels are picked correctly.

Now, following the earnings sell-off, we might have a good set-up for another leg higher.

Earnings Overview: Everything Comes At A Price

Plug Power delivered record revenues for the second quarter of 2023, reaching $260.2 million and growing 70% YoY. The company estimates revenues for the full year will be close to $1.2B - $1.4B.

Credit where credit is due, Plug is managing to increase revenues, through key partnerships and new offerings.

Expansion with pedestal customers in material handling and significant growth in cryogenics and liquefaction helped drive revenue growth in the quarter. Electrolyzer revenue in the second half of 2023 is projected to increase substantially. This, coupled with strong revenue outlook in cryogenic business and our application business including material handling, positions Plug to achieve its revenue targets for the year.

Source: Press Release

I’m particularly curious about the relatively new cryogenics business. This segment brought in $69.7 million in revenues for the quarter, up from $18.2 million a year ago. According to the press release, Plug is pursuing “ $1.5B of bookings opportunities in the medium term.”

But this expansion is coming at a price, and shareholders are paying for that price:

Plug Power Q2 Financials (Press release)

While net revenues have grown at a fast pace, so have costs and operating losses.

Cost of revenue has doubled YoY, and costs associated with ”Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment” and “Power Purchase Agreements” have increased close to 50%.

When all is said and done, Operating Expenses came in at close to -$233 million. This is up 58% from the same quarter last year.

The final EPS loss looks a bit better thanks to higher "interest income" and "change in fair value of equity securities", but this is hardly something we can applaud.

When all is said and done, Plug’s costs are rising almost as fast as its revenues and further financing is going to be needed soon.

Some Things Never Change

I have made some bullish claims on Plug before. Hydrogen energy is a good concept, and I’m all for finding alternative sources of energy. However, it’s hard to deny that Plug has a history of over-promising and under delivering. This is a company that is regularly unprofitable, and let's not forget the fact that in 2021 Plug had to re-release its financials due to “accounting errors”.

And yet, it’s hard not to like a company that can deliver these types of gains:

PLUG Long-term chart (TradingView)

Most of the time, PLUG stock grinds down, but if bought at the right moment, this stock can deliver outstanding returns.

From the 2013 low PLUG appreciated almost 10,000% in a little over a year.

More recently, If we’d caught COVID low, we would have enjoyed a 7350% return in just over two years.

Plug stock is volatile, and it finds it easy to rally when conditions are right, and there is favourable news. We actually saw this happen leading up to earnings.

PLUG catalysts (Author's work)

In the last four months, there have been at least three bullish headlines that have lifted the stock up. Deals to build electrolyzers in Europe, another deal to build a green hydrogen project in Australia and a deal to provide 100 MW of electrolyzers to an unnamed European company.

Without doing much, Plug rallied over 50%, and following this earnings sell-off, I’m looking for another big rally.

Upcoming Catalysts

As mentioned in the previous section, Plug can do quite well when there are catalysts. So what can we expect moving forward from Plug?

Of course, the most obvious catalyst for Plug would be further deals and more growth. If growth is large enough, investors might be able to look over the profitability issues for now.

With that said, EV's will probably be a good source of catalysts:

Through our joint venture with Renault, the initial product from HYVIA garnered positive reviews. Kilometres magazine, a renowned authority in the realm of commercial vehicles in France, bestowed the heavy commercial vehicle of the year 2023 award upon the HYVIA Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Master van. Through our partnership with SK, our joint venture Hyverse achieved a significant milestone as the first megawatt scaled electrolyzer to be certified in Korea.

Source: Earnings Call

This joint venture between Renault and Plug Power is beginning to gain traction, and it could definitely open the door to more deals for hydrogen cells in EV cars, a segment which is poised to keep growing at a fast pace.

Furthermore, EV batteries face serious constraints due to the limited supply of lithium, so hydrogen alternatives like the one Plug is developing could be, at the very least, worth investigating.

Now, Electrolyzers are Plug's main business, and the company says it has a substantial pipeline of deals:

We are tracking over 7.5 GW of electrolyzer sales opportunities with final investment decisions (FID) expected in the next 12-18 months. Source: Press Release

So, we can definitely expect some more major headlines in the next year from Plug. Let's not forget that the global hydrogen electrolyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2%.

Finally, I believe the next earnings report will be a very big catalyst, and Plug has a lot of leeway to surprise to the upside. Following these earnings, investors have lost faith in the path to profitability, but if Plug can deliver on at least some of its promises, then we could be in for a big earnings surprise.

Our energy business has established Plug as a one stop shop for green hydrogen solutions, including electrolyzers, engineering services, liquefiers, and cryogenic storage and transportation. This strategic enterprise approach transforms potentially every dollar of electrolyzer sales into over two dollars of portfolio opportunity including liquefaction and cryo equipment (tanks, trailers, etc.). We expect that these factors will drive opportunities across our entire value chain as hydrogen adoption accelerates, bolstered by unprecedented regulatory tailwinds and commitments to decarbonize.

Source: Press Release

Scalability and regulatory tailwinds (Plug mentions the Inflation Reduction Act) should help turn profitability back up.

Given PLUG's historic operating margin, it's reasonable to think that we could improve from here:

Plug revenue and Operating margin (Macrotrends)

Overall, the bar is low for Plug after the earnings, which means there is a chance for an upside surprise.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the breakout in Plug’s stock was quite predictable.

Plug medium term chart TA (Author's work)

Plug had been grinding down since topping in 2021, and was reaching the 50% retracement of its rally. Furthermore, we could begin to see a bullish divergence appearing on the RSI.

Now, zooming into the more recent action:

Plug ST chart TA (Author's work)

Plug managed to complete a five-wave impulse of the May low, and hit its head on the 200-day MA. Since then, we have what appears to be an ABC correction forming. Plug is trading at around $10.15 following warnings. That’s just above the 50% retracement of the last impulse. Ideally, we could tap the 61.8% retracement at $9.36 for one final low.

Following this, we should see PLUG begin a rally into the $25. This is where the 1.618 ext of our wave (1) measured from the bottom of the wave (2) projects us.

Final Thoughts

I’m disappointed in the current earnings, but I think the sell-off offers a good opportunity to buy. Understand, though, that I base this mostly on the technical outlook for PLUG. This is a good stock to trade, and I maintain my buy rating since I believe it could run much higher from here.