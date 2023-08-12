Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mid-America Apartment Communities: Sunbelt Multifamily Properties May Not Remain So Resilient

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.53K Followers

Summary

  • The REIT sector has suffered the worst performance in the stock market, with a decline of ~23% in the past year due to the sharp rise in mortgage rates.
  • Multifamily REITs are performing better than office REITs due to rent growth outpacing inflation over the past decade, driven by low home affordability and family formation rates.
  • Mid-America Apartment Communities is a potential discount investment opportunity, with a decline of over 30% since early 2022.
  • Mid-America is likely undervalued based on immediate capitalization rates; however, it is not necessarily undervalued if capitalization rates increase.
  • The REIT may rise dramatically if unit rents continue to climb as fast as they have; however, the opposite may also be true if a recession occurs.
Atlanta, Georgia, USA Downtown Cityscape

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past year, the REIT sector has suffered the worst overall performance compared to other stock market sectors. Overall, the industry has declined by 23% over the past year, worse than financials and consumer discretionary, both with ~19% in losses. Over the past year, I

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.53K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (1.43K)
Thank you for the article. It did make my head spin a bit towards the end trying to see where you value MAA. I do have to ask, if you are not particularly bullish on MAA, which apartment REIT do you consider the best? Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.