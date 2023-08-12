Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FX Volatility And USD Expected To Rise In H2 2023 (Technical Analysis)

The Hermit Trader
Summary

  • The USD is rising, along with bond yields. As we head towards the end of summer, I expect FX volatility to increase significantly.
  • The USD's strength comes as inflation data shows falling inflation. This divergence is a big clue that the USD wants to go higher.
  • Asia currencies look especially vulnerable against the USD. A strengthening USD will likely adversely affect risk sentiment in the equity markets.
  • The UUP ETF is a functional vehicle for equity investors to gain long exposure to the USD, if they do not have access to a FX margin trading account.
The USD is starting to strengthen, in line with higher bond yields, and these two catalysts could be detrimental for growth / momentum stocks, which thrive on low interest rate expectations.

I have previously written that the energy markets are

The Hermit Trader
Momentum / Breakout trader. Charts and price action are universal, transcending languages and cultures. Shares charting views on Substack (website link).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long USDCNH on my FX margin trading account

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

