I like to reread the classics. It reminds me of the joy of being an investor. Also, I like the enhanced clarity that comes with rereading these books, and reinforces why I do what I do. After rereading Peter Lynch's classic a few months ago, I went ahead and programmed a filter for myself. Peter Lynch is an investing Hall of Famer who provided 29% annual returns for more than 10 years and made famous the investment philosophy known as "GARP," which blends growth and value investing. "GARP" stands for Growth At A Reasonable Price and involves finding companies that are strongly growing and buying their stocks at reasonable prices while balancing the potential for share-price appreciation with value investing principles to help avoid overpriced investments.

Every now and then an interesting name pops up from my filter. Sometimes I ignore it. Other times I pay attention. When Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) popped up and I started analyzing it, it was too hard to ignore the quality of the stock. Peter Lynch specifically talks about being invested in "boring" stocks. It is hard to program this into my filter but when I see the narrative around me being AI, EV, metaverse, blockchain, etc., and a business that is involved in electrical and safety infrastructure solutions, I realized Atkore's business is as boring as it can get. But when does boring start to get interesting? When a stock outperforms the S&P by 8x in the last 5 years, that's when you realize sometimes the best returns come from the least expected corners of the market.

Data by YCharts

Two Key Reasons Why the Stock is Up

#1 Post-Covid pricing boom has been a shot in the arm

The company has a 3 Year revenue growth rate of 26% and a 5-year growth rate of 21%. The bottom line (diluted EPS) has also seen significant growth of 92% and 74% over the same time periods (LTM EPS is $18.86). Most of this growth came in 2021 and 2022, mainly helped by the above-normal prices for the company's products. This has also helped improve their operational cash flows. For the last twelve months, their OCF stands at close to $1B and it was bringing in less than 15% of that four years ago. Shortly we will see that the company has been making good use of this cash.

#2 The company has worked very hard in returning value to shareholders

Atkore has been making great use of its cash by aggressively buying back its own stock. Effectively, the company has reduced its share count by more than 20% in the last 5 years and continues to return capital to shareholders this way.

Data by YCharts

The other way it has used its cash is through acquisitions. It has acquired 20 companies, including 12 in the last 5 years (4 acquisitions came from private equity firms). As noted by the company, these acquisitions have been accretive and have contributed to their total sales.

The end result of these moves by the company means that shareholders' share of the pie has been increasing year after year which is what I would like to see from the "GARP" methodology.

PerShare Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Strength and Stability

It has been able to fund its entire growth strategy through its internal cash flows. What this means is that even after all those acquisitions and stock buybacks its balance sheet is stellar. Its debt to equity is close to 0.6 and its current assets alone cover all its liabilities. Additionally, its debt is well covered by its operational cash flows.

In fiscal year 2022, the top ten customers represented approximately 38% of the net sales. Importantly, no single customer accounted for more than 10% of the net sales in fiscal years 2022, 2021, or 2020. This diversity makes them less susceptible and provides more stability in their earnings.

Their end market is also quite diversified enough and provides a good mix of revenues from Commercial, institutional, Data centers, utilities, and residential markets. This customer diversification is key to having resilient earnings.

Diversity of End Market Use (Q2 Earnings presentation)

Latest Quarter

1. Net Sales improved by 2.6% from the previous quarter but was still down by 13.4% from the comparable quarter of 2022

2. Net Income improved by 15.6% from the previous quarter but was still down by 21% from the comparable quarter of 2022

3. The company bought back shares worth $147 million, and in the current fiscal year up to this point, they have repurchased stocks amounting to more than $416 million. There is approximately $384 million remaining in their stock repurchase authorization.

4. Year to Date the company has seen a net OCF increase of 52% compared to the same time period of 2022

OCF Growth YTD (Q3 Investor Presentation)

5. Management has revised its outlook for adjusted diluted EPS. For Q4 2023, it expects Net Sales to be down between 7 and 15% versus the previous year and adjusted diluted EPS to be between $3.70 and $4.10.

Risks and Risk Accounted Valuation

Data by YCharts

Its valuation is priced at 7.8x earnings which have seen a huge drop in the last two years. It has to be noted that the company experienced windfall earnings in the years 2021 and 2022, primarily attributed to increased average selling prices of plastic pipe and conduit category within the Electrical segment. This is highly unlikely to be repeated which may start inflating our multiples. Additionally, the sector in which the company operates is cyclical which may be another factor that can bring down the growth (In a scenario where a hard landing becomes true, it can have a big effect on earnings). But are there any positive catalysts? Certainly, spending bills passed by the government benefits businesses such as Atkore but it may not be enough to counter the decline in revenues brought on by the normalization of prices or the slowdown in the economy.

In this situation, it would be wiser to evaluate forward multiple for a wide range of scenarios.

Author Computed from Company data

We see that in the most optimistic scenario where earnings miraculously recover forward PE is mostly unaffected. On the flip side, if earnings continue to decline (for the latest quarter net income declined by 21% and for the previous quarter by 25%) and the worst-case scenario plays out we see PE being in the 12 - 15x range. The good news is that even in the worst-case scenario where our potential future earnings don't hold up (deviating from the GARP philosophy), it could still be below or in the vicinity of the sector median (the current sector median is closer to 20)

Role in my portfolio

Past performance is not indicative of future results and I am well aware that just because the stock has been "boring but interesting" in the last five years, it will continue to perform the same way in the future. We looked at this through the lens of having quality growth at a reasonable valuation and all the characteristics we saw make this very attractive from a long-term hold standpoint. Valuation could be low now and could inflate as the earnings mean revert but we saw that even in the worst-case scenario we could be in a comfortable position. I firmly believe that in a high-interest-rate environment, quality businesses that return value to shareholders will outperform companies just focused on growth and this is a good candidate in that regard. I am buying this stock as a long-term hold in my portfolio and hope to benefit from this in the future.