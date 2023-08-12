Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weyco: Cheap, Impressive Quarterly Earnings Increase, And E-Commerce Improvements

Aug. 12, 2023 12:54 AM ETWeyco Group, Inc. (WEYS)
Malak Investment Ideas
Summary

  • Weyco Group reported an impressive increase in operating margins driven by higher selling prices and lower operating expenses.
  • If we also take into account improvements in the profitability of the e-commerce activities and headcount increases, I think that the free cash flow will most likely trend higher.
  • Despite potential risks, such as failed commercialization or brand destruction, there is significant upside potential in Weyco's stock valuation.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) recently reported an impressive increase in the operating margins driven by increases in the selling price of products. I believe that management was sufficiently smart to increase prices while having lower operating expenses increases. Even if

Malak Investment Ideas
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WEYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

