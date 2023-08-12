Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arbor Realty Trust: A Short-Term Hold, A Long-Term Buy (Downgrade)

Aug. 12, 2023 1:26 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • Despite lower net income in 2Q 2023 compared with the previous quarter, ABR's Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend.
  • With a relatively low dividend payout ratio of 75%, even with weaker financial results, ABR can maintain its current quarterly dividend.
  • The company's financial position outlook remains stable, but there may be challenges in the commercial real estate market in the coming quarters as there might be further interest rate hikes.
  • Short interest on Arbor Realty Trust stock has increased significantly in the past few months.
  • If you are looking for reliable quarterly dividends, ABR is on the table. However, the price rally might be over for now.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons for financial banking increase interest rate, mortgage and property investment dividend value from business growth concept.

champpixs

In my previous article on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) I explained that the company's 2Q 2023 results (which were not published back then) are not expected to be as strong as in 1Q 2023. Also, I explained that due to a

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.7K Followers
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.