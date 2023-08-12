Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Estee Lauder Is Too Expensive

Khen Elazar
Summary

  • The Estée Lauder Companies is a stable blue-chip company in the consumer staples sector, known for its well-known brands and consistent dividend payments.
  • The company has shown strong revenue growth over the past decade, but its EPS growth has been slower, with a decline in 2023 following the pandemic.
  • While the company has growth opportunities and a resilient business model, its high valuation, competition, and volatility make it a less appealing investment at the moment.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings

Khen Elazar
