Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is a digital advertising services company based out of Israel with offices across the world. The company helps its customers achieve growth and increase exposure to target audiences through three main services: ad search, social media, and display/video/CTV. The company's data-driven strategies combined with consistent product innovation position Perion at an attractive investing point. Its strong financials provide it with the resources it needs to capitalize on this growth, so it seems like the perfect recipe for growth. All things considered, I give this stock a buy rating and have a positive outlook for Perion Network. Other analysts from Seeking Alpha and Wall Street give it a buy rating and Seeking Alpha's Quant model gives it a strong buy.

Strong Customer Base and Product Innovation

One of Perion Network's key strengths in the digital advertising world is its strong portfolio of customers that it services in a variety of different industries. Some of its biggest customers include names like GM (GM), McDonald's (MCD), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nike (NKE). These are just a few of the large companies that have seen success with the strategies that Perion has to offer. The benefit of diversifying your customer base can be seen through increased and strengthened revenues since you are tapping into multiple markets and hedging against the potential downside of any one market.

Another thing that gives Perion an edge over competitors is Perion's successful history of developing new products and services to keep up with market innovation. The most recent and notable of these is Perion's release of Sort by Perion. This cookieless targeting technology allows companies to target relevant audiences online with high engagement without the use of cookies. This allows companies to provide safe online experiences for customers since their information (cookies) are not being stored or sold to other advertisers for user tracking purposes. An internal study conducted by Perion revealed that Sort's cookieless technology saw, on average, a 76% higher clickthrough rate than other competitors' cookie-based strategies across multiple platforms.

Acquisitions as a Catalyst

With the constant product innovation and increasing market share driving Perion's organic growth, Management has been putting in strategies to supplement that growth inorganically as well. Current CEO Doron Gerstel and Incoming CEO Tal Jacobson have a plan to hedge against the global decrease in ad spending by allocating some of its cash towards acquisitions in growing sectors of the advertising industry. Some of its target sectors include connected TV, retail media, and retail audio. Gerstel believes that joining forces with other ad tech companies will be beneficial for both parties since it reduces the amount of overlap in the industry. Doron has only been CEO for six years and he has already been in leadership for five acquisitions. Looking forward to Tal Jacobson stepping into the role of CEO, he will have his previous experiences with Gerstel and his guidance as a board member to continue their objective of consolidating the market through acquisitions. Perion's increasing margins and near-zero debt puts the company in a perfect position to leverage the decreased global ad spending to acquire other companies that may not perform as well without Perion's management and resources. I believe this is a unique opportunity for the company to use its strong financials and resources to further propel its growth. Management is doing the right thing and I believe it will pay off in the form of increased value.

Financials

Perion Network's Non-GAAP EPS in Q2 amounted to $0.84 with Average Daily Searches up 68% YoY, supporting the strengths that Perion demonstrates through its products and financials. Revenues have had consistent double-digit growth over the past three years leaving Perion in a great position financially. The company has been able to pay down almost all its debt, drastically increasing its margins. This puts the company in a great position to act on its acquisition plan and invests in R&D to keep up with the rapidly developing technology.

Incoming CEO Tal Jacobson states, "Both the second quarter and first six months highlight the power of our executional agility, underlying technological innovation and market fit. Our diversified and scalable business model has allowed us to capitalize on recent positive market indications, resulting in improved margins and market share gains…". I personally agree with Perion's reasoning behind their growth expectations but believe the company can go beyond that looking ahead to the rest of the year. If Perion follows through with its aggressive acquisition strategy mentioned in the Catalyst section and their Sort technology continues to outperform competitors, I can see Perion's revenues growing by anywhere from 25%-29% YoY by the end of 2023.

Perion DCF Valuation

For further support of my thesis on Perion, I developed a discounted cash flow (DCF) model on the company along with a calculation of their weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The results deem a promising outlook and are in line with my thesis. Though the company has seen significant revenue growth with rates above the high twenties for the past three years, it is unsustainable. So, I have adjusted my projections to follow a decreasing growth rate, which eventually reaches a realistic TGR of 3.6%. The risk-free rate of 3.9% is based on the 10-year treasury rate for the United States. The tax rate is based on the average effective tax rate over the past three years and I used a beta of 1.24. After all calculations, I arrived at an implied value of around $37.34 per share. This gives us a 9% upside to the stock's current price. Other analysts from Wall Street place the price target at an average of $40.67 per share, sporting an 18.57% upside. I have a bullish outlook on Perion, I believe it is fully capable of surpassing these projections due to the opportunities and strengths it possesses. As long as the company capitalizes on these opportunities and is able to keep up with the market's rapid technological advances, growth is almost inevitable.

Risk

One big change coming to the company this year will be that their current CEO, Doron Gerstel, will be stepping down from his position in August of 2023. This can pose a potential risk for Perion given that the CEO is a significant leadership position and transitioning between management can sometimes cause issues. On top of that, investors usually get nervous about changes in management, which can lead to instability in the stock price for a short period. I personally don't believe this will be much of a problem for Perion's performance because Doron Gerstel will not be leaving the company completely. He will remain on the board of directors to assist the current general manager of Perion's search advertising business, Tal Jacobson, transition into the new role as seamlessly as possible. Tal Jacobson has been working closely with Doron over his past six years at Perion and has scaled Perion's subsidiary company, CodeFuel up significantly. On top of that, he was also involved as a member of Perion's executive team in all important strategic discussions. Incoming CEO Tal Jacobson is well-prepared for this role and will have support from Doron as a board member to assist in the transition. I believe the company is in good hands, but investors may still act out of uncertainty, so the transition is a risk to keep in mind.

Looking at a more external risk, the rising popularity of ad blockers can cause Perion's services to become less effective and reduce the visibility of their advertisements. It is reported that on average, 40% of internet users use ad-blocking software in the United States alone as of 2021. This is a significant enough number to the point that Perion could see an effect on the effectiveness of its online advertising services. Though this isn't something that will put their online ad department out of business, it might keep Perion from reaching its full potential within that market, so it's worth mentioning.

Conclusion

Overall, Perion Network Ltd. Has proven itself to be a strong company and it continues to stay up to date with all the latest technology implemented into its advertising solutions. It has the financial strength and management preparation to overcome the present risks. A promising valuation coupled with strong growth drivers supports my bullish outlook on Perion Network Ltd.