Introduction

In April, I wrote an article covering United States Steel's (NYSE:X) risk/reward, especially in light of secular tailwinds like elevated energy costs in Europe, Chinese decarbonization efforts, and strong order books in the US.

However, due to cyclical economic challenges, I remained neutral on the stock.

Since then, the stock has fallen 8%, despite a 10% surge in the S&P 500, which begs the question: how attractive is the risk/reward at these levels?

Especially because the company continues to be upbeat about its future.

According to Bloomberg (emphasis added):

The Inflation Reduction Act is spurring manufacturers to return to the US in droves, the chief executive officer of US Steel Corp. said. "This is the most amazing thing we've seen in the United States for a very long time," David Burritt said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "It's a Manufacturing Renaissance Act." [...] The IRA may drive stronger steel demand in the US, particularly from the metals-intensive renewable energy sector. Steelmakers also will benefit from tax credits for their decarbonization goals. "I couldn't be more bullish on the steel industry," Burritt said. "It's fantastic to see that our country finally recognizes how important a strong manufacturing base is."

In light of these bullish words, let's dive into new developments.

Where's The Renaissance?

The second quarter of 2023 wasn't a renaissance, at least not compared to the prior-year quarter.

Compared to the prior-year quarter, the company saw declines across the board, with a 51% decline in net earnings and even worse weakness in EBIT, EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings.

However, looking at the numbers below, we see that shipments and production numbers were strong, with significantly higher flat-rolled production on a year-on-year basis.

The reason why earnings were down so much is pricing, which tends to drive commodity-focused companies more than production.

In the flat-rolled segment, the average selling price fell from $1,339 per ton to $1,088, which translates to a 19% decline.

The chart below displays the price of hot-rolled coil steel futures. The lower section shows the percentage difference between current hot-rolled coil prices and their all-time highs in relation to the ISM Manufacturing Index, one of the most important leading economic indicators.

While the ISM Manufacturing Index continues to struggle, the company's quarter-on-quarter results were good.

2Q23 adjusted EPS reached $1.92, which marks an impressive 150% sequential increase attributed to higher net income and a lower share count resulting from recent buybacks.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $804 million, which is an increase of approximately 90% sequentially due to higher steel prices across various segments and an improved mix, reflecting customer demand and cost enhancements.

With regard to margins, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at a healthy 16%, with the Mini Mill segment playing a significant role, achieving an EBITDA margin of 23.5% after accounting for construction and one-time costs.

The company also generated substantial cash flow during the second quarter, producing over $100 million of positive free cash flow after strategic and sustaining CapEx investments.

As a result, balance sheet health improved further. The company closed the second quarter with roughly $3.1 billion of cash and a total liquidity of $5.5 billion.

Even more important, the company's leverage ratio remained well below the targeted range of 3.0 to 3.5x EBITDA at 1.8x.

Thanks to these tailwinds, the company repurchased shares worth $75 million and paid $11 million in dividends, sustaining its 0.9% dividend yield. This yield is nothing to write home about, but I wanted to mention it anyway.

While the dividend is low, buybacks aren't.

Since 4Q21, the company has spent $1.2 billion on buying back its shares, which translates to 15% of its shares.

Having said all of this, I haven't commented on the Renaissance.

During its earnings call, the company mentioned a few strong tailwinds.

For example, US Steel believes it is strategically positioned to capitalize on long-term macro trends, including decarbonization, de-globalization, and digitization.

Starting with decarbonization, the company's investments in sustainable steel production, mainly in electrical steel, demonstrate its commitment to greener practices. The upcoming production of non-grain-oriented electrical steel at Big River Steel's state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone, as these steel types are used in generators.

US Steel's entry into the growing electrical steel market is projected to have a 7% compounded annual growth rate, driven by high demand for advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle components.

We can also assume that these benefits include higher margins, as this is highly value-added steel.

Adding to that, the aforementioned trend of de-globalization presents an opportunity for US Steel to strengthen its position by investing in domestic operations.

The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law offer incentives for companies to invest in the United States.

Looking at manufacturing construction, it seems like the strategy is working.

According to the company (emphasis added):

I believe our country has finally realized how important it is to our national security, to have a strong and resilient manufacturing sector here at-home, supported by strong trade enforcement. Of course, US Steel has always been here. For 122 years, our steel has been mined, melted and made right here in the USA. So we say welcome back to the rest of these companies coming home and look-forward to partnering with them. And they really are charging back.

Furthermore:

In 2022, construction spending related to manufacturing was over $100 billion in the United States. And encouragingly, you can't have a manufacturing boom without steel. US Steel is poised to supply steel to builders of everything from automobiles to roofing. In a brutally competitive global marketplace, advantage United States. And advantage US Steel, because we are investing in new capabilities that expand our iron ore, Mini Mill and finishing line advantages.

On top of that, United States Steel is advancing investments in digitalization.

The company's focus on generative AI has already yielded substantial savings across various operations. For example, in Europe, the company saved $5 million by deploying energy cost optimization models based on market price and electricity purchase recommendations.

While I'm not entirely sure how this works (I'm not an AI expert), it does sound promising - especially given the volatility of European energy prices.

Similar developments can be seen in the US. For example:

At Gary Works, we're utilizing advanced analytics to reduce natural gas usage at our boilers by monitoring key performance indicators to improve boiler operations and reduce fuel consumption, the value, $4 million of savings.

Valuation

Based on favorable trends and company-based improvements, United States Steel is upbeat about its future.

While the company is expected to see an EBITDA decline from $4.2 billion in 2022 to $2.0 billion in 2023, EBITDA is expected to remain flat-ish until at least 2025.

X trades at 3.1x forward EBITDA, which is fair.

Needless to say, these numbers depend on steel prices. If we get an economic upswing with support from higher energy prices, we could see a renewed surge in steel prices. I do not rule out seeing $1,400 hot-rolled coil prices in the next 24 months.

This is also reflected in the consensus price target of $25, which is 9% above the current price.

Analysts aren't yet willing to make the case for a full-blown return.

I agree with that.

US Steel's share price needs a rebound in economic expectations (i.e., the ISM index).

While we're certainly seeing some green shoots, I cannot yet make the case that X is a steal.

Given the current economic trend and the fact that sticky inflation could keep rates elevated longer than one might expect, I remain neutral and will try to buy the stock close to $18/$19.

On a side note, if X were a less volatile stock, I would likely start buying now. However, as the company is still a trading proxy for steel prices, I cannot treat it as a suitable long-term investment.

Takeaway

My analysis of United States Steel reveals a complex landscape influenced by shifting macro trends and company-specific efforts.

Despite facing headwinds from cyclical economic challenges, US Steel remains bullish on its future.

The company's strategic alignment with the Inflation Reduction Act and investments in sustainable steel production, coupled with investments in the electrical steel market, positions it for potential growth.

Strong quarterly results, marked by increased adjusted EPS and EBITDA, as well as positive cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, underscore its resilience.

However, the path forward hinges on steel prices and economic dynamics, calling for cautious optimism.

As a neutral observer, I await improved economic indicators before considering X a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

Meanwhile, I'll be keeping a watchful eye in order to buy this stock if it shows more weakness.