Banco Do Brasil Q2 Earnings: Setting New Heights Amid Brazilian Notable Banks (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 12, 2023 2:30 AM ETBanco do Brasil S.A. (BDORY)BBD, BSBR, ITUB, JPM, MS, PBR, PBR.A
Bernard Zambonin
Summary

  • Banco do Brasil is demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2023 with impressive net profit, robust expansion in its loan portfolio, and an above-average Return on Equity (ROE).
  • Despite concerns about potential state intervention risks due to its governance structure, the bank's efficient operations led to a significant increase in stock price by over 60% year-to-date.
  • Banco do Brasil stands out with a discounted valuation compared to its peers, reflected in its forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 3.8x and price-to-book ratio of 0.88x.
  • With a positive outlook for the third quarter, driven by an expected gradual improvement in Brazilian default rates, I am upgrading my previous "buy" position to a confident "strong buy."

Buildings with the logo of Banco do Brasil and BRB - Bank of Brasilia in Setor Bancário Sul. Brasilia, Federal District - Brazil. August, 07, 2022.

Rmcarvalho/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) presents compelling reasons for its shareholders to maintain confidence in their investment in Brazil's largest state-owned bank. In my previous article, I underscored my bullish stance on Banco

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

