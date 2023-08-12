Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Job Gains: Easing Wage Pressures To Come?

Principal Financial Group
Summary

  • Employment sits below its pre-pandemic trend and notably, has not recovered as fast as U.S. real GDP.
  • Leisure & hospitality has been the biggest culprit, having had a late start on post-COVID reopening.
  • As these predominantly low-wage jobs return, investors should expect structural downward pressure on wage inflation.

Principal Financial Group
