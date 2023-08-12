Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PCM: Small CEF Trading At Wide Premium To NAV

Aug. 12, 2023 3:57 AM ETPCM Fund (PCM)
Summary

  • PCM Fund Inc. is a small closed-end fund from Pimco that aims to deliver high current income from a portfolio of credit instruments like MBS and high yield bonds.
  • PCM Fund has delivered modest returns in recent years due to a poor 2022 performance.
  • My main concern with the PCM fund is its 14.3% of NAV distribution yield, which appears far too high relative to the fund's earnings power.
  • Furthermore, the fund is trading at an unsustainable ~50% premium to NAV. While the premium may not collapse overnight, long-term investors could be at risk.

Recently, while screening for high yielding fixed income funds, I came across the PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM). PCM is an under-the-radar credit fund offered by Pimco that pays an attractive 9.7% distribution yield.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

