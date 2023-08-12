Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avrobio: Net-Net Biotech Pursuing Strategic Alternatives

Aug. 12, 2023 4:03 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO)
Cook Capital Management profile picture
Cook Capital Management
127 Followers

Summary

  • After monetizing one of its pipeline candidates, Avrobio has cash well in excess of its market cap.
  • The company announced its search for strategic alternatives recently. The process could close its valuation gap soon.
  • There is potential for significantly more value if Avrobio can also monetize its remaining candidates.

Hand Holding a Chemical Solution Test-tube in a bio-Chemistry DNA Research Laboratory

YinYang

Company Overview

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) is a pre-revenue gene therapy biotech firm with four indications in its pipeline. The candidates could treat Gaucher, Pompe, Hunter, and Cystinosis diseases. Each one has its own timeline, risks, and potential for profit.

This article was written by

Cook Capital Management profile picture
Cook Capital Management
127 Followers
Cook Capital Management is based in Madison, Wisconsin. I use a traditional value investing approach to identify undervalued stocks, special situations, activism, liquidations, unique growers, turnarounds, or any other deeply discounted small or micro-cap security. I have an investment research contract with Singular Research which involves work on their Seeking Alpha page as an analyst. In addition, I'm open to an analyst position with a like-minded firm.Please feel free to reach out at any time with a Seeking Alpha message or at bj@cookcapital.org.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.