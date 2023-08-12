Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Deflating Week For China

  • China’s exports fell by 14.5% from a year earlier, a bigger than expected drop and a reminder that China is no longer the export powerhouse that it was in the early years of the 21st century.
  • That same report also showed a double-digit drop in imports, which highlights another current weakness in the Chinese economy: consumer demand.
We have been in this business long enough to remember all the “Japan as Number One” mania of the 1980s.

Those were the days when straight-faced financial reporters informed us that the three square miles of the Imperial

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

