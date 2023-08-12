Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for chronic pain. Headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts, the company emphasizes developing products that are designed to provide pain relief while also aiming to deter abuse and misuse of the medication.

One of the key products of Collegium Pharmaceutical is Xtampza ER, an extended-release oxycodone medication, used for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term treatment. By utilizing its patented DETERx technology, the company has been able to create a unique formulation that offers a controlled release of the active ingredient, making it more difficult to manipulate for unintended use.

Collegium Pharmaceutical operates in a critical area of healthcare, addressing a need for effective pain management solutions that align with concerns over opioid abuse. The company stands out in the pharmaceutical industry due to its commitment to research, patient well-being, and ethical principles.

Financials

Product revenues for 2023 Q2 stood at $135.5 million, reflecting a 10% increase year-over-year from $123.5 million in the respective 2022 Quarter. This growth is an indication of solid sales momentum and potential market acceptance of the company's products.

Operating expenses have shown a decrease, with GAAP operating expenses declining by 7% year-over-year and adjusted operating expenses decreasing by 3%. This decrease in operating costs reflects a more streamlined operation, possibly resulting from efficiency measures, thereby improving the cost structure.

A significant turnaround is seen in the company's profitability, with GAAP net income reaching $13.0 million for quarter, as opposed to a net loss of $5.2 million in the same 2022 quarter. This swing to profitability is underscored by the increase in non-GAAP adjusted net income from $41.0 million to $52.5 million. Both the GAAP and adjusted figures signify a robust improvement in the company's bottom line, validating its strategic initiatives.

The 21% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, from $71.2 million to $85.8 million, further reinforces the improved operational performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical. It speaks to the company's ability to generate earnings before considering taxation, depreciation, and amortization, providing a clear picture of core business profitability.

Finally, the company's cash position has substantially improved, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities reaching $325.5 million, up from $173.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This significant increase in liquidity allows for greater flexibility in capital allocation, potential investments, and cushioning against unforeseen financial challenges.

ir.collegiumpharma.com

Pipeline

As of 2023, Collegium Pharmaceutical's product lineup includes a range of important pain management medications, reflecting a blend of commercialized products and promising candidates in clinical development.

Xtampza ER, is an extended-release opioid analgesic that utilizes the company's DETERx technology. It ensures consistent drug delivery with built-in abuse deterrence. It maintains its extended-release properties even when subjected to manipulation commonly associated with misuse. Xtampza ER is intended for managing severe, persistent pain and is offered in various dosage strengths.

Nucynta ER is another extended-release opioid analgesic that employs a dual mechanism of action to provide analgesia. This product is formulated for daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for specific conditions like neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy in adults. With a unique mechanism involving mu-opioid receptor agonism and norepinephrine reuptake inhibition, it is available in five dosage strengths.

Nucynta IR represents the immediate-release counterpart of Nucynta ER, with a similar dual mechanism of action, intended for acute pain management. It is designed to provide immediate relief for acute pain and is offered in four dosage strengths.

Oxycodone DETERx is in Phase 3 clinical development and builds upon the success of Xtampza ER by providing extended-release oxycodone with abuse deterrence. The product aims to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and is crafted to resist common methods of abuse.

Hydrocodone DETERx, currently in Phase 2 clinical development, follows a similar path by using Collegium's proprietary DETERx technology. Intended for the management of moderate to severe chronic pain, it is also designed to resist conventional methods of abuse.

ir.collegiumpharma.com

$50 Million ASR Buyback

Collegium Pharmaceutical disclosed its decision to engage in an Accelerated Share Repurchase arrangement with Jefferies LLC, involving a buyback of $50 million of its common stock. This initiative involves the repurchase of $50 million worth of its common stock. This decision follows the company's prior resolution by its Board of Directors to establish a $100 million share repurchase plan. Following this specific transaction, the remaining balance of this initiative will be $50 million.

This ASR arrangement is pivotal in the grand scheme of Collegium's financial blueprint. It underscores the company leadership's trust in Collegium's fundamental business, fiscal robustness, and prospective endeavors. Joe Ciaffoni, the acting President and CEO, underscores that Collegium is ideally placed to augment the worth of its unique pain product range. Moreover, they're focused on amplifying shareholder value through avenues such as accelerated debt settlement and well-timed stock buybacks.

With the terms of this ASR arrangement, Collegium commits $50 million to Jefferies LLC and anticipates an initial receipt of roughly 1.7 million shares, gauged against the latest stock closing price. This is an estimated 80% of the aggregate shares Collegium intends to acquire under this ASR, with the conclusive number of shares hinging on volume-weighted average costs and subjected to assorted modifications. The final reconciliation is projected for the last quarter of 2023.

From the standpoint of shareholders and prospective stakeholders, this step mirrors Collegium's commitment to judicious capital utilization, which might amplify shareholder returns. Nonetheless, it's imperative to note that implementing such buyback initiatives necessitates meticulous assessment and shrewd implementation, given the potential repercussions on the firm's liquidity and financial composition. As Collegium advances, its competence to invest in expansion avenues and adeptly traverse the intricate regulatory framework of the pharmaceutical realm, all while rolling out this buyback scheme, will be instrumental in maintaining its positive outlook.

Challenges and Risks

Collegium's products like Xtampza ER and the candidates in development, such as Oxycodone DETERx and Hydrocodone DETERx, rely on the proprietary DETERx technology. Any shortcomings in this technology, such as potential loss of efficacy or undiscovered side effects, could result in significant setbacks. Additionally, the complexity of the DETERx platform may create challenges in manufacturing, leading to inconsistencies in product quality or delays in production.

Given the ongoing opioid crisis, the regulatory environment for opioid products is becoming increasingly stringent. Any missteps in compliance or unforeseen side effects could lead to legal issues, increased scrutiny, and potential recalls. Even if the products adhere to all regulations, changing legal standards or public perception could affect the marketing and acceptance of these products.

Collegium's products must compete in a crowded market filled with both traditional opioid medications and emerging non-opioid pain management alternatives. Failure to differentiate the products or convince healthcare providers of the benefits of abuse-deterrent technologies could limit market penetration and growth.

Competitors

J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ) unit offers several pain management products, such as Duragesic. While J&J's extensive portfolio and global reach are strengths, Collegium's specialized focus on abuse-deterrent technology can provide a unique selling point that distinguishes it from a vast conglomerate like J&J.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical's Exalgo, (MNK) an extended-release hydromorphone, is used for chronic pain management. However, it doesn't incorporate the same type of abuse deterrence found in Collegium's products. Furthermore, Mallinckrodt has faced financial and legal challenges that might divert focus and resources away from innovation and competitiveness.

Valuation and Conclusion

Currently, the company is trading at a market capitalization of $830 million, and its EV/EBIT ratio stands at a commendable 5.52 based on its TTM rate. For context, this is significantly below the sector's average EV/EBIT ratio of 14.98, suggesting that Collegium may be undervalued relative to its peers. This favorable valuation is further bolstered by the company's sturdy financial performance, highlighted by its improved profitability and positive net income figures.

The recent ASR agreement and a strategic plan for capital deployment have further reinforced confidence in the company's core business and financial strength. While Collegium has demonstrated leadership in its field, it faces challenges related to potential setbacks in product development and risks in the highly regulated opioid market. The complexities of the opioid crisis and the increasing demand for responsible pain management solutions underline the importance of Collegium's decisions going forward.

With an eye on the future and a disciplined approach to growth, Collegium Pharmaceutical's commitment to addressing the unmet needs in chronic pain treatment offers an intriguing perspective in a rapidly evolving medical landscape. Its dedication to shareholder value, ethical practices, and technological innovation reflects a strategy that is both responsive to current challenges and anticipative of future opportunities.