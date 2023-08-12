Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Easing Growth Momentum Keeps Price Inflation Subdued Across Emerging Markets

Summary

  • The slowdown in growth that had been more prominent in developed markets is now hitting emerging markets going into the second half of 2023.
  • July's PMI data showed emerging markets expanding at the slowest pace in six months, supported chiefly by service sector growth as manufacturing output near-stalled.
  • Rising borrowing costs, weakening trade conditions, and inflation have weighed on global economic growth so far this year.
  • The latest PMI data revealed that growth momentum across both developed and emerging markets has pared at the start of the second half of 2023.
  • Price pressures across emerging markets remained historically subdued in July on the back of easing growth momentum.

