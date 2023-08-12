Bet_Noire

"‎We all go Do, Re, Mi, but you've gotta find all the other notes yourself." - Louis Armstrong

Investors often get caught up in the day-to-day, week-to-week market action and often let the MACRO (long-term) view get confused with what happened yesterday, or today. On that note, conflicting signals remain in place. But the price action continues to trump all of the underlying signals whether they are PRO or CON. Price is always the final arbiter.

The MACRO view captures more of the fundamental backdrop and as we know the market can and often does diverge from what that might be telling us. In the near term, sentiment can overreach boundaries to both the upside and downside. Over time it is the MACRO scene that eventually wins out and that is why it's important to always have that view embedded in an investment strategy. For some it's a way of staying grounded.

As regular readers of my missives are aware, since early 2022, I saw the emergence of the BEAR market that eventually took the S&P to a 19+% loss by year-end '22. Since Q3 '22 there were numerous calls for a very bumpy ride for both the economy and the market, as investors navigated the Fed's rate hiking cycle and high inflation backdrop. In essence, I was not among those that were calling for a soft landing. Instead, my view was that a recession was inevitable in '23.

Despite the 'soft' economic data being reported and many indicators pointing to recession, I was fortunate to spot the change in the market price action in May and saw confirmation of a BEAR to BULL reversal in June, and now more confirmation in July. Price as it always does was the deciding factor that outweighed the poor fundamental backdrop that still exists today.

The bottom line: By using "market action" by following the MACRO long-term technical view we were able to spot the BEAR market in February '22 and now the reversal to a BULL market in June of '23

Analysts and economists can point to a myriad of reasons why the market has not followed the MACRO fundamentals, but I will highlight the TWO that had the most impact.

The economy did not crater.

Earnings results have fared MUCH better than forecast - primarily because so far, the overall economy has not tipped into recession.

Now let's switch back to the present-day MACRO view. First, we'll speak to the Fundamentals - then to the Technicals. The reality is that we are still navigating several confusing cross-currents in the economy.

GDP

With two negative GDP prints in the first half of 2022, many (including myself) believed the recession was here and in my view, the Stock market dropping into a BAER trend confirmed that. Since then we've watched GDP climb 2.6% in Q4 '22, 2.0% in Q1 '23, and 2.4% in Q2. Clearly, the economy is more robust than most believed it would be. Economists - including those at the Fed - are quickly abandoning their recession forecasts and concluding that the Fed may have successfully pulled off a soft landing. But while GDP growth in recent quarters appears solid, the economy is not nearly as robust as the headline data suggest.

2Q23 GDP growth (+2.4% quarter-over-quarter, annualized) is not as robust as the headline number indicates. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) contribution to GDP growth slowed from 2.79% in Q1 to just 1.12% in Q2. Recall that PCE is not only about 70% of GDP, but it is also the most stable component of GDP.

Other data points are also worth mentioning. We've already discussed the fact that while GDP (Gross domestic product) is increasing, GDI (Gross Domestic Income) is declining.

GDP/GDI (www.bloomberg.com)

GDI counts what all participants make from the sale of what is produced (i.e. wages, profits, taxes).

Consider the following. In Q4 '22 GDP rose 2.6%. GDI declined by 3.3%. In Q1 '23 GDP rose 2.0%. GDI declined by 1.8%. One measure says the economy is expanding at a reasonably robust pace. The other says that the economy was in a recession earlier this year.

If we look for other clues about how good or bad this economy is going the picture remains foggy. We've seen the Leading Economic Indicators fall for 15 straight months.

LEI (www.bespokepremium.com)

However, the Conference Board also publishes the index of coincident indicators which consists of four economic indicators each of which rises or falls roughly coincident with the overall pace of economic activity. One such indicator is payroll employment, which has been climbing rapidly and is contributing positively to the overall index. Another coincident indicator is industrial production, which has declined slightly in recent months and countered some of the strength contributed by employment. As a result, this measure of current economic activity has been essentially unchanged for the past six months, which seems roughly consistent with the average of the GDP and GDP data.

Coincident indicators (www.conference-board.org/us)

The bottom line is that we cannot be sure what is going on and why this post-stimulus fundamental scene has been a nightmare to figure out. The no-recession camp has consistently (to their credit) said the steady gains in employment confirm that the economy is not in or headed for a recession. Equally important, the surprisingly large declines in GDI suggest that the economy is not nearly as robust as the GDP data indicate. Thus, the Fed's decision to let the data guide them about what to do next seems warranted.

The irony is IF the economy is as strong as the GDP data suggest, inflation is going to be very stubborn and remain above 2%-3%. Steady growth at those levels will soon begin to push inflation higher and force the Fed to raise rates further to cool things down. Investors are euphoric by the recent slowdown in inflation, but the euphoria may be short-lived. Increasing Energy prices may also be another factor that supports stubborn inflation.

The Blue Chip Consensus increased its Q3 GDP estimate from -0.6% to 0.4% but reduced its estimate for Q4 from 0.1% to -0.1%. For Q1 '24 the consensus is 0.4%, Q2 at 0.9%, Q3 at 1.6%, and Q4 at 1.9%. At the very least these forecasts align with what I have believed for a while. Growth will be hard to find and won't be that impressive.

However, it's not aligned with what the stock market is saying, and that suggests this situation could change once again. That leaves investors with a scene where economic growth is in such flux that anything can happen, and that will eventually affect the price action in the equity market.

If you aren't thoroughly confused by this investing scene allow me to toss this tidbit in as well. Before I do, let me remind you again that despite the near-term fundamental mess, The SAVVY Investor strategy will follow the Technical view. That was updated for members of my service last week. If you are managing money it is a must-read.

Just like everyone has a nose, everyone has an opinion on what happens next with this economy. Let's try to stay with an OPEN mind while looking at the FACTS. No matter what your opinion is I believe we have to recognize what we are facing. After the most stimulus poured into an economy in economic history, a round of HIGH inflation, and the MOST aggressive rate hiking cycle in history, it is a STRETCH to believe is going to have little to no impact on the economy down the road. That's just not feasible, nor is it a HIGH probability of occurring.

The downgrade of the U.S. credit rating started a renewed conversation on a serious issue.

Interest Cost (www.pgpf.org)

The U.S. is now paying a record 663 billion in debt in '23. That interest is expected to grow exponentially to a point where 1 trillion a year in interest payments will be the norm.

Stay tuned.

The Week On Wall Street

After the S&P 500's three-week winning streak came to an end, investors entered the scene on Monday in a risk-on-buying mood. Buying was concentrated in the Industrials (Financials (XLF), and Healthcare (XLV), while Energy took a well-deserved breather trading flat on the day. The BULLS couldn't ask for a better money rotation script as the week opened.

Turnaround Tuesday arrived with a massive risk-off vibe across global markets that bled over to the U.S. scene. The US Dollar moved higher, Treasuries lower, and crude oil traded down as the U.S. markets opened.

The gloom was driven by concerns over Chinese growth (poor trade data), and Moody's downgrade of US banks. If that wasn't enough, Italy went into "attack" mode when they announced a 40% windfall profits tax on their banks.

Poor sessions on Wednesday and Thursday had the BEARS celebrating their dominance as they sent all of the indices down for the second straight day. Friday turned into a mixed session that left the S&P with a loss for the week, making it back-to-back weekly losses. It was the same for the NASDAQ Composite (QQQ), while the DJIA rallied and posted a modest gain for the week.

The Economy

Inflation

CPI was largely as expected and the generally benign report rallied bonds and stocks as the report saw Fed funds futures further pare risks for a rate hike next month. Implied rates now suggest less than 10% chance for a September tightening, down from about 12%. And the probability of a November boost has fallen to about 26% from about 33%.

However, Powell's July "super core" measure edged up to 0.2% from unchanged, and rose to 4.1% y/y from 4.0% y/y, and that should give investors pause.

PPI rose 0.3% in July on both the headline and core, hotter than expected. These follow June's unchanged headline. For the headline, it is the strongest print since January, and since November for the core.

There will be another inflation report before the next Fed meeting. In my view, the door for another increase remains wide open.

Consumers

Michigan consumer sentiment dipped to 71.2 in the August preliminary report after climbing to 71.6 in July from 64.4 in June. Sentiment has improved from the record low 50.0 print from June 2022 and is near the best since October 2021. But it is still well off of the cycle high of 88.3 from April 2021. The weakness was in the consumer expectations component which fell to 67.3 from 68.3 previously.

Food For Thought

ENERGY and the EV Transition

When the cart comes before the horse there is rarely any forward movement. That's what we have seen in the transition to EVs. The cart is here but the horse in the form of charging stations and overall "convenience" hasn't been delivered. According to automotive research firm Cox Automotive, about 92,000 EVs currently sit on dealers' lots; that's a 342% increase from a year ago when only about 21,000 did so. At the current pace of sales, it would take 92 days for dealerships to sell all their electric vehicles.

What's worse many models are now selling below MSRP (Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price) adding to the losses that are already projected by the major auto firms.

I'm not sure we have ever experienced anything like this. Rush to produce a product that will lose billions as it's manufactured. I'll simply ask, how is that not a negative for the economy?

When we open this can of worms, we discover a lot more than what is being told. Especially when it comes to cost per mile.

In the entry-priced segment, traditional gas-powered cars remain the most economical option at around $9.78 per 100 miles. Entry-priced EVs charged mostly at home cost $12.55, while those charged at commercial stations reach $15.97.

ICE vehicles continue to be more affordable in the mid-priced segment, costing approximately $11.08 per 100 miles. This is lower than the cost for primarily home EV charging ($12.62) and for mostly commercial EV charging ($16.10).

It's not until we get to the "luxury" segment (the EVs most can't afford and be employed) do we finally see a shift in favor of electric vehicles and there are still "issues". High-end EV drivers charged mostly at home paid around $13.50 per 100 miles, compared to $17.56 for a comparable ICE car. Luxury EV drivers charging mostly commercially, however, paid slightly more ($17.81).

Eventually, EVs may become more economical than gas-powered cars but then there are the inevitable problems with the power grid that is still powered by fossil fuels. I emphasized the word "may" because electric utility rates in the U.S. increased by 14% in 2022. Does anyone believe rates are going to go down as demand rises? So I'll ask another question, what is the advantage of this RUSH to electric? And reiterate the initial concern. How is this entire transition not going to impact the economy negatively?

I'll stand by what I have stated since the initial phases to go electric were initiated. This will be the biggest boondoggle ever imposed on any economy in the history of civilization if these mandates aren't scrapped quickly. The negative economic impact could be enormous.

BUT WAIT - Common sense may be entering the scene. Ford reported second-quarter earnings that revealed widening losses in its electric vehicles unit. That coincidentally prompted CEO Jim Farley to say "You're going to see a lot more hybrid systems from us".

It's a first step that follows the lead of Toyota. They saw the handwriting on the wall, keeping their hybrid line intact, and were roundly criticized when they announced that strategy. In my view, they had it right from the beginning.

Perhaps the laws of supply and DEMAND will be allowed to play out instead of MANDATING a change that clearly is NOT ready for prime time.

ITALY stifles their BANKS - Regulations have consequences.

The aforementioned announcement of a 40% windfall profits on their Banks is another example of a ball and chain being placed on capitalism. The government wants to use the proceeds from the "tax" to help those struggling with the cost of living. We've seen how the handouts have backfired here in the U.S.

Their strong financial system was part of the reason for helping prop up Italy's economy as GDP growth came in above forecasts recently. Punishing a business that is running successfully, producing profits, and adding to GDP growth is a recipe for general economic disaster. While Italy calls itself a capitalist country, with this announcement socialism has entered the scene. That keeps the MACRO analysis questioning the prospects for global growth, and keeping the forecast at lows.

The Daily Chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The pullback from the July 28th closing high picked up momentum this week. It wasn't until the S&P hit a key support level did we see buyers come in.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

During these "reversion" trades it becomes a question of whether the S&P can bounce from here or break lower opening the door for further weakness. It's not uncommon for an index to retreat back to the breakout level, and for the S&P that would target the 4200 range.

Investment Backdrop

This has been the SUMMER of OVERBOUGHT. But that came to an end recently as the S&P 500 recently ended its streak of overbought daily closes at 45 trading days dating back to the Friday before Memorial Day. That was the longest streak since September 2020 and the 23rd time that it closed at overbought levels for 40 or more trading days.

We've noted this multiple times but it's worth repeating; while the market is due for a pullback, these types of streaks occur in BULL markets, and by definition, Bull markets are periods of above-average returns.

Bespoke Investment Group;

Six and twelve months after each of the 23 prior streaks ended, the S&P 500 was higher more than 80% of the time with median gains of 6.7% and 14.3%, respectively. Nothing is guaranteed but it's more evidence that strength doesn't dissipate quickly."

While the S&P 500 pulled back from overbought levels this week, it remains well above its intermediate-term support levels and the uptrends off the October lows remain firmly intact. This creates a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the market hasn't shown any signs of technical deterioration, but on the other, there's still downside potential before solid support levels are even tested.

The breakout levels for the S&P 500, DJIA, and the NASDAQ 100 have been easily identified. After long uninterrupted rallies, it's not uncommon for breakout levels to be tested. These levels represent what I believe will be the worst-case scenario if we experience an extended period of market weakness.

The big news recently was a sudden increase in long-term Treasury yields as the 10-year yield increased from 3.97%, up to 4.20 on August 3rd, before settling at 4.15% on Friday. That leaves the 10-year uncomfortably close to the October 2022 closing highs of 4.24%. For the moment resistance has held and what happens next in rates could determine where the stock market trades in the next few weeks.

I can't tell you where the market will be at the end of next week or the end of August, and a little gut check to keep the bulls honest is always on the table, but the picture between now and year-end still looks positive. There are different patterns on display for different indices and sectors, but they all have ONE thing in common the intermediate and long-term trends are UP.

That should remain in the back of our minds as we now go thru what is the first real challenge to this 2023 rally.

Small Caps (IWM)

Given the choppy action in the market this week the small-cap Index (IWM) trades sideways after another failed attempt at a key resistance level. Since the November '21 high it has been a series of LOWER highs for the small caps. History tells us the Russell 2000 small caps are a good predictor for the US economy. This price action adds to the argument that the US economy is not on a solid growth trajectory, and there could be trouble ahead.

Growth vs. Value

Six weeks into the third quarter and the Q3 game plan is working to perfection. Laggards are now winners, and the Leaders have pulled back. A subtle shift to Value from Growth is underway. I suspect this could start to balance the scales and leave some investors wondering why they may have worn out their welcome in the HOT momentum tech trades.

Sectors

Energy Stocks continue to be a "value"-able asset class.

The Energy ETF (XLE) continues to show strength as it cleared the March/April highs. With a decisive close ($89+) above those levels ($87) the stage is set for a run at all-time highs ($94). In addition, all of the energy sub-sectors have rallied nicely. They are overbought in the short term, but the underlying trends suggest dips should be bought.

The Oil service sector (IEZ) pulled for a day back after making a new high, then followed up with another new high later in the week. It is due for a pullback, but if I am correct about the long-term prospects of this area of the market, it could only be getting started. After a slow start, the sub-sector is up 14+% for the year.

Many individual stocks in this group are extended, however, they are BUYS on dips.

The group was a big part of the Q3 strategy forecast and it's working out nicely. STAY with this trend.

Crude Oil

WTI has strung together a seven-week winning streak on its trip to a close above $83 on Friday. The rally has taken out both the 50-Day moving average and 200-DMA after prices consolidated almost the entire year. While the move higher in prices has been dramatic, it has come with tighter physical markets.

WTI (www.bespokepremoium.com)

Refined product prices are starting to firm as well; wholesale gasoline futures trade at the highest levels since October, while diesel futures are trading at the highest levels since January. That's thanks to both the move higher in crude oil prices and higher refining margins per barrel. Gasoline premiums over crude are around $45 while diesel margins are around $90, a level unheard of before the invasion of Ukraine. That bodes well for the "refiners". Valero (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) are the go-to names in that group

I've highlighted the reasons why crude supply can stay constrained and with the Saudis in control of pricing, they will do what is best for their economy and that keeps prices elevated. On the negative side, while we aren't there yet, Energy costs may once again become a problem for the US economy. High energy prices will keep inflation elevated. If it does, Energy stocks will once again become a safer haven in the general market. I see no reason to lower exposure to the group.

Natural Gas

After two months of sideways action in a trading range, the Nat Gas ETF (UNG) broke to the upside. In typical fashion, this volatile commodity gave most of that gain right back on the following day. I continue to HOLD my position for the long term

Financials

The Financials (XLF) were humming along holding onto support until Moody's downgrade of the banking system came along. It wasn't able to hold on to near-term support and looks destined to test the July breakout levels.

The weak action now has the long-term tend back in question, this group might be another "tell" on where the general market goes next.

Commodities

Commodity prices more broadly have also started to trend higher off the early summer lows. As shown below, the Refinitiv CRB Commodity Index has quietly rallied nearly 10%

Commodities (www.bespokepremium.com)

Gold (GLD), Silver (SLV), and Uranium (URA)

The GOLD ETF breaks down once again and is back at the lower end of the trading range. Instead of challenging the old highs, GLD will be testing support.

SILVER (SLV) also completely broke down this week. I've been aggressively trading the ETF taking quick gains when available while maintaining the CORE position. This weakness has me pondering adding another "LONG" trade.

URANIUM (URA) has been the bright spot recently. It rallied nicely in July and is tantalizing close to an upside breakout. My last "trade" was at a support level and I'm still hopeful the ETF can break past minor resistance and add more gains to a profitable trade. I do like the "look" of this chart pattern.

Healthcare

The group (XLV) remains locked in a trading range between $120-$140. The sector was more stable than the rest of the market recently as the ETF is now closer to the upper band of that trading range closing at $136 on Friday.

Biotech

The Bitotechs (XBI) are on a roller coaster ride that has this group testing support. Higher interest rates continue to be an overhang on a group of stocks that is capital intensive.

Technology

A pullback was in order and the NASDAQ Composite and NASDAQ 100 both broke initial support levels before stabilizing at secondary support. Since the July 19th interim high on the NASDAQ, we've seen a series of LOWER highs. While the entire Tech sector seems stable now, I wouldn't rule out more weaknesses ahead. The "trade" is now towards "value" and I can see that continue for a while longer. More tech stocks have broken first support and that is the first sign that more choppy sideways action is ahead.

Semiconductors Sub-Sector

Coming into the earnings season, Semiconductors were set up for "perfection". While the reports have generally been OK, it was time for this rally to slow, and that is what has occurred. The intermediate trend is UP, but the short-term scene looks "toppy".

The all-time high is about 11% away and the breakout that started this rally is ~12% lower. It remains a question as to what will come first. A deeper pullback for this group would not be surprising.

Final Thoughts

A stop, pause, a moment of digestion, whatever we wish to call it, this price weakness was overdue. The S&P approached the "neutral" zone quickly and while there is plenty of room for further "price "normalization", I note the internals show signs of quickly approaching oversold territory, which tells me that there is more weakness underneath the surface over the last two weeks than the simple price charts are showing.

Forget about the negative headlines that came across during the week, they had little to do with the price action. What we are witnessing is a good old-fashioned mean reversion in sentiment after an impressive run in stocks this year.

It's safe to say we have entered a consolidation phase and that means stocks that have rallied the most will at best be trading sideways for a while. The easy money has been made. Stock selection and entry points will be more important now.

As the opening quote infers, you can use anyone's analysis but YOU have to complete the tune by forming your investment strategy.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!